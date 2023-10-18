ICC Cricket World Cup: Mastercard releases a new anthem featuring brand ambassador Mahendra Singh Dhoni

As the Indian cricket team continues its winning streak in the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, Mastercard recently released an anthem which features World Cup winning captain and Mastercard’s brand ambassador, Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

He is seen recalling the moments leading to the historic win 12 years ago at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. It shows scores of fans cheering for the Men in Blue as the team chased down Sri Lankan team’s 275-run target to lift the coveted trophy.

Powered by Mastercard’s sonic brand tune, the anthem has been designed on the theme of ‘Har fan hai priceless’ (every fan is priceless). It includes the former Indian skipper emphasizing that every cheer by cricket fans goes a long way in lifting the spirits of players. It further shows Dhoni remembering the moment when all Indian fans in the stadium began chanting ‘Vande Mataram’.