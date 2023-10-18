comScore

ICC Cricket World Cup: Mastercard releases a new anthem featuring brand ambassador Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Powered by Mastercard’s sonic brand tune, the anthem has been designed on the theme of ‘Har fan hai priceless’ (every fan is priceless).

By  Storyboard18Oct 18, 2023 12:59 PM
Mahendra Singh Dhoni is seen recalling the moments leading to the historic win 12 years ago at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. It shows scores of fans cheering for the Men in Blue as the team chased down Sri Lankan team’s 275-run target to lift the coveted trophy. (Stills from the anthem)

As the Indian cricket team continues its winning streak in the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, Mastercard recently released an anthem which features World Cup winning captain and Mastercard’s brand ambassador, Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

He is seen recalling the moments leading to the historic win 12 years ago at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. It shows scores of fans cheering for the Men in Blue as the team chased down Sri Lankan team’s 275-run target to lift the coveted trophy.

Powered by Mastercard’s sonic brand tune, the anthem has been designed on the theme of ‘Har fan hai priceless’ (every fan is priceless). It includes the former Indian skipper emphasizing that every cheer by cricket fans goes a long way in lifting the spirits of players. It further shows Dhoni remembering the moment when all Indian fans in the stadium began chanting ‘Vande Mataram’.

“This anthem is a tribute by Mastercard to millions of India’s cricket fans who breathe life into the game. As ICC’s global partner for this year’s World Cup and a brand which has a strong connection with Indian cricket, Mastercard is committed to providing memorable opportunities and experiences to fans. The undying spirit and depth of emotions exhibited by fans in every match that India plays is simply priceless,” said Julie Nestor, executive vice president and head of marketing and communications, Asia Pacific, Mastercard.


First Published on Oct 18, 2023 12:59 PM

