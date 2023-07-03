iD Fresh launches Vada Batter 2.0 with revamped packaging and ad campaign

iD Fresh Food, today announced the launch of iD Squeeze & Fry Vada Batter 2.0. Based on the consumer feedback, iD Fresh Food has introduced a unique product packaging. The new packaging will include a resealable section that allows consumers to add their preferred masalas/condiments into the vada batter. This time the pack has been revamped with a transparent window to see if the masala is mixed.

As part of Vada 2.0, the company has launched a campaign titled "Your Vada, Your Way Da!". This campaign is an attempt to convey iD's approach to preparing vada that is customizable and could be made according to one’s personal taste.

You can now personalize your favourite vadas by spicing up the batter with onions, pepper, ginger, or whatever you fancy. The product is available in Bangalore and will soon be launched in other cities in the coming months.

Back in 2018, when the company launched its patented, squeeze-and-fry packaging design for vada batter – a Harvard Business School Case Study – the rationale was to identify customer problems and solve them, using common sense. Now with the 2.0 version, the idea is to enhance the customer experience and usability.

Commenting on its latest innovation, PC Musthafa, CEO and Co-founder of iD Fresh Food, said, “I am a firm believer in keeping things simple. It took us three years and countless failed attempts to get the packaging right for the vada batter the first time. In order to get the hole in the centre of the vada, we had to blend the complex art of traditional vada-making with the simple science of modern technology. In its upgraded version, we have incorporated all the valuable customer feedback we have received over the years in order to deliver a better product and happier customer experience, without compromising on health, taste, or convenience factors. At iD, we have always listened to our customers and we will continue to do so. I’m excited to find out the customer response to iD Squeeze & Fry Vada Batter 2.0.”

Since iD Fresh Food’s inception in 2005, the Bengaluru-based company has produced and delivered a wide range of ready-to-cook, fresh Indian foods, without the use of any chemicals, preservatives, artificial colours, or flavours. Today, the brand exemplifies the merits of bringing together the best of innovation and tradition in food as well as food packaging.