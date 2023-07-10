comScore

Pizza Hut collaborates with Pepsi for its ASMR ad

Indian food brands have been using ASMR in the communication strategies to create immersive experiences. Watch Pizza Hut’s spot here.

By  Storyboard18Jul 10, 2023 6:51 PM
Pizza Hut collaborates with Pepsi for its ASMR ad
The short video was filled with ASMR sounds to awaken cravings.

Quick-service restaurant (QSR) chain Pizza Hut came up with a wholesome autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR) short video which tingled the viewers’ senses. Sounds of kneading of the pizza dough, chopping of the onion, sprinkling the ingredients on the base, pouring of Pepsi into a glass, and the cutting of the pizza slices was nothing short of music to the ears.

Indian food brands have been using ASMR in the communication strategies to create immersive experiences. ASMR is also called "brain massage". It's triggered by placid sights and sounds such as whispers, accents, and crackles. Content creators on YouTube Shorts, Instagram Reels, and TikTok, have been actively using ASMR to grab viewers’ attention. ASMR provides a full sensory experience without loud noise and enhances reality through quirk in everyday routine.

In the past, Netflix, Skoda and Ariel have also used ASMR in their campaigns.


