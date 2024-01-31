iOS 18: Apple's leap into the future of AI and messaging

Apple's iOS 18, is set to be unveiled at the June 2024 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), and enthusiasts are buzzing about the new features and enhancements that the IOS 18 update is expected to bring. With a growing interest in generative artificial intelligence (AI) products such as ChatGPT, Apple is set to make significant AI advancements, making iOS 18 a game changer.

According to insights from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, iOS 18 could be a "relatively groundbreaking" software update, introducing major new features and designs. Described by Apple executives as "ambitious and compelling," iOS 18 can be a significant software update for the iPhone.

The generative AI features are a key focus in iOS 18. Apple has invested more than $1 billion per year in AI research and aims to catch up with industry leaders like Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and OpenAI. Artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to be used in a variety of built-in apps to improve user experiences via large language models.

Apple Music users may soon see auto-generated playlists, showing the potential of AI-assisted content creation. Similarly, AI-driven enhancements are expected to benefit apps such as Pages and Keynote, offering writing assistance.

One of the most anticipated features in iOS 18 is Siri, Apple's virtual assistant. Siri is on track to become the "ultimate virtual assistant," relying on language learning models (LLMs) similar to those that power chatbots like ChatGPT. with improved natural conversation capabilities, and user personalization.

Siri's interaction with the Messages app is expected to become better, allowing the virtual assistant to auto-complete sentences and handle complex questions. Also, it is expected that Siri will have integration with the app, allowing users to carry out complex tasks seamlessly.

Another addition to iOS 18 is the Rich Communication Services (RCS), which will improve text messaging experiences with Android users. The standard promises better performance in group chats, cross-platform emoji reactions, real-time typing indicators, as well as support for higher-resolution photos and videos.