IPL sponsorships heat up: PhonePe, Dream11, Mastercard, Saudi Tourism, vie for sponsorship rights

From Saudi Arabia's Aramco and its tourism authorities to homegrown players like Dream11 and PhonePe, nine major entities have bought the tender document for the Indian Premier League (IPL) associate and special partner slots, according to ET.

These also include Ceat, Mastercard, RuPay, MyCircle11, and DP World, the report stated. It added that five of the nine are existing sponsors.

Sources have previously indicated to Storyboard18 that cash-strapped Indian startups that were big on IPL, are no longer being driven by the ‘go big or go home’ motto, which is perhaps understandable given that many have little more than chump change in their wallets.

Those empty pockets have made many stay away from the IPL, an eyeball magnet that garnered 505 million viewers on TV and 449 million viewers on digital media in 2023.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has set a cumulative base price of Rs 2,700 crore for the six associate and three special partner slots in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

According to reports, as outlined in the request for quotation (RFQ) document, each of the six associate partner slots carries a base price of Rs 65 crore per year for 74 matches, totalling Rs 325 crore over five years. The cumulative base price for all six associate partner slots amounts to Rs 1,950 crore for five years.

Additionally, the base prices for partnerships related to the orange and purple cap, umpire, and strategic timeout are set at Rs 60 crore, Rs 50 crore, and Rs 40 crore per year, respectively, for 74 matches. The combined base price for the three special partnership slots is established at Rs 750 crore for five years.

Interested parties can purchase the RFQ document until February 19, with bids required to be submitted by February 21.

The Kingdom's pitch

Saudi Arabia has a bold $800 billion plan to reimagine and reshape the country as a tourism hub in the Middle East, with new roads, airports, golf courses, cruise terminals and cities rising from the sand.

It’s part of Saudi’s Vision 2030 plan to diversify the economy. It includes, but not limited to -

Sindalah - Seven-star private-island resort with three ultra-luxe properties, 38 high-end restaurants and multiple superyacht marinas.

Qiddiya - Futuristic desert city of 600,000, dedicated to esports and gaming

Trojena - Space-age ski resort built above the desert

The Red Sea - A Maldives-style archipelago-powered by wind and solar energy, featuring 50 luxury resorts and 8000 hotel rooms spread across 22 islands

Dream of the Desert - 40-cabin luxury train service designed by the Arsenale Group from Italy

Cruise Saudi - To promote cruise tourism with an armada of ships including a $300-million ship

The Rig - Developed by the Oil Park Development Company (OPDC), $5-billion adventure theme park built on an off-shore oil platform.

The plan also involves leveraging the popularity of global football star Lionel Messi.

Saudi Aramco, officially the Saudi Arabian Oil Group or simply Aramco, is a state-owned petroleum and natural gas company that is the national oil company of Saudi Arabia. As of 2022, it is the second-largest company in the world by revenue and is headquartered. Aramco is a major sponsor of sports properties including F1 and football.

CTV Boom

With a little over a month left for the 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to take off, advertisers are strategically aiming for a significant boost on Connected TV (CTV), with a focus on maximising reach and impact.

IPL on CTV had a unique reach of over 125 million on JioCinema in 2023. CTV viewership was reportedly 3X of HD TV live viewership.

The platform had over 40 advertisers and 150 advertisers on connected TV exclusively, including international brands, financial services, e-commerce, autos, B2C, B2B brands.