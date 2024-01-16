Is programmatic advertising in online gaming a boon or a bane?

Nodwin Gaming is an esports and gaming B2B company. Predominantly into media rights, Nodwin Gaming owns NH7 Weekender (the multi-city and multi-genre music and comedy festival property) and DreamHack (an international gaming festival).

As its co-founder and managing director Akshat Rathee put it, Nodwin Gaming doesn’t require programmatic advertising (which uses AI and machine learning in real time to insert ads best suited to the digital audience in question) for user acquisition. When they host large events, this form of advertising naturally comes into the picture.

“We use programmatic ads whenever we are livestreaming any of our matches for people where they can watch it on different platforms be it YouTube, Facebook or Instagram, etc,” he reveals.

Programmatic advertising has always been considered by gaming companies as an effective tool to add users since it came into existence.

According to Raj Swaminathan, senior director, revenues and new initiatives, Globale Media—a mobile advertising platform—40 percent to 45 percent of buying occurs through programmatic channels, spanning diverse industries such as BFSI, auto, FMCG, retail (e-commerce) and digital natives.

In September 2023, as per Niko Partners, the gamer population was estimated to reach 444 million. By 2027, the number of gamers across all platforms is predicted to touch 641.2 million. There have been forecasts by Allied Market Research that by 2030, gaming-related advertising will be worth $17.6 billion globally.

The pros and cons of programmatic advertising

The benefits programmatic advertising offer are real-time targeting and personalisation. These advantages help a marketer or a brand cater relevant ads to gamers which in turn would enhance their gaming experience.

Globale Media’s Swaminathan agrees, saying that its targeting capabilities elevate advertising precision by enabling contextual, behavioural, predictive and even location-based targeting. This not only enhances the relevance of ads but also maximises their impact.

Additionally, programmatic buying also brings about operational efficiencies by minimising media wastage and granting advertisers control over ad spends through strategic budget limits and bidding.

If programmatic advertising helps in real-time targeting and personalisation, isn’t it very similar to third-party cookies? “Sure, in many ways,” says Gaurav Agarwal, co-founder, Gamezop.

Gamezop, a publisher offering a platform for advertisers, is a media owner and a global provider of plug-and-play content solutions for apps and websites. Its partners include Samsung Internet, Sony News Suite, Tata Play, ixigo, Paytm and Business Insider.

According to Rohit Agarwal, founder, AlphaZegus, an online-focused marketing firm, =programmatic advertising helps in reaching a broader audience with different interests, spending capabilities and behavioural traits.

This type of advertising will craft individual campaigns, identify individual platforms and further take decisions on the type of platform, ad budget and the demographics the ad would be relevant to.

AlphaZegus, apart from specialising in marketing in the gaming and tech segment is an agency involved in media buying and selling, social media, influencer marketing, event management, etc.

Another key advantage lies in the transparency programmatic advertising offers—the visibility on sources and inventories. Further, its integration features provide single-console access to all channels, including display, video, audio, connected TV (CTV) and out of home (OOH), streamlining the entire process for advertisers, states Swaminathan.

But Rathee begs to differ. If programmatic advertising was targeted or similar to third-party cookies, why is a charge not levied on cost per click but air cover? (In programmatic advertising, air-cover is referred to as inbound marketing - attracting customers through useful content) “The fact is that digital has never been able to beat television when it comes to air cover. Since digital is programmatic in nature, there is a necessity to be specific around it,” he says. The other disadvantage of this medium is inefficient downloads.

The con side, as per AlphaZegus’s Agarwal, is that the advertising might not be as personalised or insightful a brand might want it to be.

Nodwin Gaming’s Rathee concurs, saying that a good program manager always beats programmatic advertising.

Another of the pitfalls is ad fraud. What is the guarantee that the brands’ ads are being run?

Then comes brand safety. Half the time, brands don't know where their ad is running or whether the underlying content even works for them or not. “Those are things where you need a human being to sit on top of,” Rathee says. “But programmatic advertising is cheaper if you just want to go ahead and get very quick numbers. So, it works really well there.”

What is the fit with esports and real-money gaming?

Online gaming can be broken down into two segments. One is esports, which constitutes the likes of BGMI, Valorant and Call of Duty. The other is real-money gaming, examples of which are Dream11 and Mobile Premier League. Explaining the take from the programmatic advertising standpoint, esports comprises less than 15 percent of the online gaming pie, says Alpha Zegus’ Agarwal.

He explains, “There is a very big overlap in terms of what kind of content people consume, what kind of games they play, what kind of community interactions they have. Because there is a small community and a massive overlap, the kind of media tools that are used are very media house-driven rather than programmatic advertising driven.”

Programmatic advertising is adaptive in nature. In terms of the esports audience, there is not much to learn, there's not much to adapt because of the size of the audience and the fact that they constitute a close-knit group. Esports is 99 percent reliant on the idea of advertising through influencers, through gaming publishing houses, and advertising through Meta and Google ad networks, reveals Agarwal.

According to Global Esports Market Insights, in 2021, the esports market was valued at $1.22 billion. It is poised to touch $5.48 billion by 2030.

In the real-money gaming segment, the audience is massive. It also includes people from the low-income set, and cuts across age brackets. Overall, it has a much more pan-India presence. “For them, doing programmatic advertising makes a lot of sense because their audience is massive, they constantly need to keep evolving their media approach and their media strategies. And programmatic advertising lets them do that more quickly and more efficiently,” points out Agarwal.

Rathee says companies with a B2C business model and the real-money gaming sector will find programmatic advertising beneficial because 90 percent of real-money gaming brands are dependent on it.

Types of ad formats

There are six programmatic advertising formats: Display ads, native ads, video ads, audio ads, CTV ads and digital OOH ads.

As per Gamezop’s Agarwal, there are three kinds of ad formats which can be run on any digital media programmatically. The first is display advertisements. They are basically banners that don’t remain static. The second is video advertisements which surface while watching videos, especially on YouTube. The third, which India is catching up with, is audio.

Agarwal explains, “Within display and video ad formats, there could be further bifurcations. Let's say you run display advertising of different sizes. Some could be full-page advertisements, some could be half-page advertisements, some could be very thin sticky footers found at the bottom of every page.”

In the case of video advertisements, there could be different kinds of video advertisements that appear before the start of a video. There could be video advertisements that appear in the middle of a video. There are also general on-page video advertising seen in some websites at the bottom right or bottom left of the page. Then there are some video ads that keep running. In the case of audio, if one listens to music on Spotify, for instance, there would be some audio advertising sometimes between songs or tracks, explains Agarwal.

Globale Media’s Swaminathan says that the scaling of audio and gaming within the programmatic sphere signifies an evolving and diverse landscape, which underscores the dynamic future of programmatic advertising.

AlphaZegus’s Agarwal adds to this. According to him, video ads turn out to be a lot more effective in the gaming ecosystem compared to static ads. He says, “When it comes to gaming, people are constantly tapping on their screen or clicking on their keyboard. It means that when interactive video ad formats are created, the expectation is that people will touch the screen and initiate some action which would lead to a lot more interaction and conversion.”

He explains with the help of an example. When a game like Candy Crush is played, there are constant ad pop-ups that play a demo version of the game they are asking to be installed. “The reason why they encourage you to play the small demo inside the app before downloading the game is because they realise that you are constantly tapping on your screen. Interactive video ad formats are number one when it comes to programmatic advertising,” he adds.

Rathee has a different take. User acquisition for video games, to go ahead and get downloads of new video games, have not been successful. “If that was successful, people sitting in Germany, in the US, in Japan, would be able to go ahead and just run a programmatic ad and make everything work,” he says.

Swaminathan adds to Agarwal’s viewpoint. He explains that the lucrativeness of an ad format in programmatic advertising is subjective and contingent on various factors such as campaign goals, target audience and industry vertical.

“Different ad formats serve distinct purposes along the user journey, from upper to lower funnel. For upper funnel (shoppers in the awareness stage) initiatives, video and premium display formats often prove effective, while display formats and performance-based buys are commonly employed in the lower funnel (purchase among shoppers with the potential to purchase),” he says.

Swaminathan adds, “For instance, video formats may range from short, impactful ads to longer, more detailed narratives, offering versatility based on goals. You can buy all video formats from 10 seconds to 60 seconds across channels and inventories depending on goals. Notably, platforms like YouTube lack a 60-second edit format, featuring only a 20-second option.”

To address this gap, Swaminathan suggests that a strategic mix of over-the-top (OTT, or streaming services) and CTV advertising becomes advantageous, which allows for more extended edits of up to 160 seconds.

Rathee agrees. For Nodwin Gaming, what really works well is display ads which are five-second ads at the start of anyone's video. But they are used specifically only when there is an event or livestream happening. “So, it's more to go and draw people to watch a match while it is happening,” says Rathee.

Programmatic advertising and its measurability

Gamezop’s Agarwal gives an example. Let’s say A spent Rs 1 lakh on advertising a scooter on a website or across publishers. An advantage here is that it can be computed how many people clicked on the advertisement or how many visited the website, thus expressing their interest.

But if the same was put out on a billboard or in a newspaper, some people would stop to read, some people would pass it by and for some, it would be just read and forget. Of course, some would express their interest. But the return on investment (ROI) here is tough to measure.

“Hence, in programmatic advertising, it is measurable where one can measure the ROI and see how much money was spent and on a near-accurate basis,” adds Agarwal.

Swaminathan explains: “By eliminating audience duplication and implementing frequency capping (a feature limiting the number of times video or display ads are shown to the person), programmatic advertising optimises campaign performance. Additionally, the integration of various ad formats under a unified platform not only streamlines the buying process but also enhances return on ad spend.”

So, what does the future of programmatic advertising look like? Programmatic advertising in gaming needs to go beyond performance, and will have to offer performance-based results. That is where its benefit will be found, Rathee says.