Japanese sports brand ASICs ropes in squash player Saurav Ghosal to its team of brand atheletes

ASICS, the Japanese sports performance brand has announced the addition of India’s squash player Saurav Ghosal, to its team of Brand Athletes. Ghosal is known for being the first Indian men's squash player to break into the World Top 10, with a record of 13 national championships so far. With nine medals at the Asian Games and a Commonwealth Games singles bronze, Saurav Ghosal's triumphs remains unmatched. His association with ASICS signals a promising journey towards setting new benchmarks and elevating his performance.

Talking about the announcement Rajat Khurana, Managing Director, ASICS India and South ASIA commented "We proudly welcome Saurav Ghosal to the ASICS family. His unparalleled achievements, breaking into the senior singles top 10, being the first Indian Junior World No. 1 to an Arjuna Award, and numerous podium finishes, exemplifies his discipline and dedication towards sports. We look forward to supporting him as he continues to redefine the boundaries of squash on the global pedestal."