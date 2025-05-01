'Next unicorns will be creators, not apps': Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen

Adobe Systems CEO Shantanu Narayen said creators will revolutonize India's digital future. Speaking at the first-ever World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) on Thursday, Narayen highlighted the explosive rise of India’s creator economy, noting that over 100 million content creators are shaping the country’s digital future. He pointed out that freelance creator growth has seen a steady 10% increase over the last decade, and asserted, "Next unicorns won’t be apps—they’ll be creators and artists".

Further, Narayen said he is truly convinced that India's creator economy will employ more people compared to the manufacturing sector in the future. Narayen underscored the significance of generative AI, saying that it is driving hyper localization of content. He said in the era of Artificial Intelligence (AI), unmatched talents are thriving in the global ecosystem.

"India has the opportunity to lead in ethical AI globally," the CEO added, "I really believe that India's creative economy can be poised to employ more people than the manufacturing economy".

This week, Adobe launched a free app called "Content Authenticity" to protect the work of digital creators and respecting intellectual property. Narayen said, "We are now championing something called Content Credentials which supports the adoption of an artificial AI rights framework that will safeguard your originality and ensure transparency in this new era of Generative AI".

"Creators can choose what attribution information gets attached to their digital work with Content Credentials — including their verified name (powered by Verified on LinkedIn) and links to social media accounts (Behance, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X). Attaching this information helps creators receive proper attribution for their work and build connections with those who engage with their work online," Adobe mentioned.

Further, Narayen said India has always been a significant player in the field of creativity, from print to revolutionizing storytelling to photos, audio, and videos, as well as through social media.

He added that that Adobe has helped in building software which has helped in empowering creators, students, and teachers. "We are proud to be part of the platform that is going to deeply invest in skills and education through partnerships with the Indian Institute of Creative Technology, Pratham, TCS as well as Vijay".