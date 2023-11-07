KidZania and Air India enter into a multi-year partnership

KidZania India and Air India, a global airline, have entered a multi-year partnership to power the aviation academy offerings at KidZania’s theme parks in Delhi NCR and Mumbai.

The collaboration between Air India and KidZania entails the development of the latter’s aviation academy, where Air India will create immersive experiences to familiarise children with various aspects of the world of aviation.

As part of the partnership, members of Air India’s frequent flyer programme Flying Returns are already able to earn 7 Flying Returns points for every ₹100 spent on tickets.

Rahul Dhamdhere, the chief marketing officer of KidZania India, said, "At KidZania, our core mission is to provide children with practical skills within an enjoyable and immersive setting. The partnership with Air India seamlessly fits into this mission, enabling children to explore the fascinating world of aviation while fostering their inquisitiveness and imagination. We are thrilled to partner with the flag bearer of the aviation industry, Air India, and firmly believe that this partnership will introduce fresh avenues for learning and entertainment for our young visitors."