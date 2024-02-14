comScore

Kotak Life rolls out a new campaign featuring Rajkummar Rao

The campaign showcases stable investment offerings from Kotak Life, addressing consumers' key concerns including uncertainty around returns and the need for tax-efficient instruments.

By  Storyboard18Feb 14, 2024 1:18 PM
In the ad films posted by the company, Rao is seen showcasing a range of stable investment offerings from Kotak Life with the aim of addressing consumers’ main concerns regarding their investments.

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company (Kotak Life) has introduced its digital-first campaign for Kotak Life’s Guaranteed Wealth Builder Plans (GWBPs).

The campaign features Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao.

In the ad films posted by the company, Rao is seen showcasing a range of stable investment offerings from Kotak Life with the aim of addressing consumers’ main concerns regarding their investments. These include uncertainties about returns and the need to invest in tax-efficient instruments. The campaign is currently available across social media and OTT platforms.

These wealth builder plans provide customers with guaranteed returns, aiding them in their wealth creation journey. In today's uncertain times, marked by market fluctuations, health concerns, and job insecurities, these plans offer a reassuring alternative. The company also highlights the tax benefits associated with these plans.

Subhasis Ghosh, joint president, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company, emphasised that the campaign is focused on empowering individuals to make informed decisions and safeguarding their financial future through the bouquet of the Guaranteed Wealth Builder Plans (GWBPs). These plans provide investors fixed returns, assuring consistent financial progress. “Recognising the importance of financial certainty, GWBPs enable investors to strategise and budget their finances confidently, a crucial aspect given that economic uncertainties are common”, he added.

Ankit Mathur, group creative director, Grey Group, highlighted the advertising and marketing agency’s opportunity with Kotak Guaranteed Wealth Builder Plans, to address two of the major concerns consumers have regarding their investments-uncertain returns and the necessity of investing in tax-efficient instruments. Mathur stated, “We created two films that voice out the internal thoughts of our audience in a light-hearted way.”

Kotak Life’s Guaranteed Wealth Builder Plans provide assured returns, allowing investors to plan their finances with more certainty. These plans offer premium exemptions and tax-free returns on premiums up to Rs 5 lakh.


First Published on Feb 14, 2024 1:18 PM

