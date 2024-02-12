Laqshya Media Group acquires ad rights for Cochin International Airport

Laqshya Media Group has announced the acquisition of the advertising rights for Cochin International Airport, effective February 11, 2024. "This strategic move underscores Laqshya’s commitment to expanding its market presence in South India and further solidifying its position as a key player in airport advertising as well," said the company.

The acquisition of advertising rights at Cochin International Airport provides Laqshya Media Group access to an advertising channel, enabling brands to reach a diverse and international audience. With this acquisition, Laqshya now holds advertising rights at two major airports in South India, including Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad and now Cochin International Airport, apart from traditional media presence in Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

“At Laqshya Media Group, we understand the power of airport advertising in today’s marketing landscape,” noted Atul Shrivastava, chief executive officer of Laqshya Media Group. “Securing advertising rights at Cochin International Airport strengthens our presence in South India, offering brands innovative opportunities to boost visibility and engagement. We’re excited about the potential at Cochin International Airport and committed to delivering creative excellence to leave lasting impressions and drive success for our clients. Furthermore, we are not limited to media assets but also pioneering DOOH and experiential zones at Cochin Airport. These zones will revolutionise advertising by offering immersive experiences that create stronger connections with consumers, enhancing brand loyalty and recognition.”

The ten-year contract includes provisions for static media, digital media, experiential spaces, and other advertising innovations, offering brands a comprehensive platform to showcase their products and services. Cochin International Airport, with an annual passenger count exceeding 10 million and recognition for its innovative and sustainable practices, presents an ideal opportunity for brands to enhance their brand perception and reach a wide audience.