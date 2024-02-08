comScore

Omnicom wins creative mandate of Air India Express

Meanwhile, flagship brand Air India’s creative mandate is with McCann Worldgroup.

By  Storyboard18Feb 9, 2024 9:20 AM
Last year, Air India had started the rollout of its new global brand identity across touchpoints. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

Omnicom has won the creative mandate of Air India Express, as confirmed to Storyboard18.

It was a multi-agency pitch where the company wanted to rebuild the brand identity and come up with content to appeal to the new-age audiences.

Last year, Air India had started the rollout of its new global brand identity across touchpoints. The airline major has begun the exercise with a full switch across digital and online channels and rebranding at Delhi and Mumbai airports. It had announced its new brand identity in August this year.

The new look features Air India's new brand colours, including Air India red, aubergine, rose gold, and accents of gold. The Tata Group-owned airline announced that starting with Delhi and Mumbai airports, guests will begin to see the new branding at various touchpoints, including check-in counters, boarding gates, lounges, and newly designed boarding cards.

Recently, Air India also revealed new uniforms for its cabin and cockpit crews, designed by Manish Malhotra. The new uniforms will be introduced in a phased manner over the next few months, starting with the entry of service of Air India's first Airbus A350.


