Local brands Sargam, Vidisha, and Bhagwati shine in India's consumer market: Kantar

The homegrown brands of the country continue to find preference in the Indian consumer's basket owing to innovation and increasing distribution, says market research firm Kantar in its Brand Footprint 2022 report.

The findings state that some of the brands that have gained significantly in Brand Footprint rankings this year are Sargam, Vidisha and Bhagwati. These three brands have improved their rankings by at least 30 places, and have now entered the top 100 brands based on the Consumer Reach Points (CRPs).

The report has evaluated the top FMCG brands of 2022 by their Consumer Reach Points (CRPs), which gauge the brand's popularity based on actual consumer purchases and the frequency of those purchases within a calendar year. In essence, CRPs measure the brand's mass appeal by considering both its market penetration and the frequency of consumer purchases.

Kantar said that three local brands stood in 2022 ranking and improved their rankings by at least 30 places.

Sargam is a detergent brand. Its most popular markets are Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra. Its all India penetration was 6 percent in 2020 which grew to 9 percent in 2022. The brand has been expanding into other geographies, which is helping it reach more households and therefore jump up in the rankings this year. It is currently ranked at 80 in Brand Footprint ranking.

The second brand is also a detergent brand called Vidisha having its presence in Uttar Pradesh. In UP alone, the brand has 25 percent penetration. It had a 23 percent penetration in 2020. In the current edition of Brand Footprint, Vidisha is ranked at 97.

Meanwhile, Bhagwati Foods Pvt. Ltd. is a Kolkata-based company. It sells various kinds of biscuits in the sweet and salty categories. Bhagwati is ranked at 96 in the Kantar Brand Footprint ranking. While it is West Bengal based, Kantar said that it is now improving its presence in the adjacent markets of Bihar and Jharkhand. Bhagwati had a penetration of 2.3 percent at the all India level in 2020, which has now improved to 4.6 percent in 2022.

Apart from these brands, another local brand to enter into the top 100 was Fena (another detergent brand). Fena's All India penetration had improved significantly from 8 percent to 13 percent.

Speaking to Storyboard18 about this year’s report and rankings, K. Ramakrishnan, managing director- South Asia, Worldpanel Division at Kantar says that consumers are considering local brands because they have upped their game.