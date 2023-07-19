L’Oreal Paris makes Kendall Jenner global brand face

Kendall Jenner becomes L’Oreal Paris’ new global ambassador. Jenner joins L’Oreal Paris to be the lead of the brand’s makeup campaigns starting in September 2023.

L’Oreal Paris, global brand president, Delphine Viguier in a press note said, "Nobody defines Kendall Jenner but Kendall Jenner. She is the embodiment of everything Gen-Z stands for, owning her image, proudly growing in her self-worth, and inspiring others to do the same."

“I’m honored to be part of a new sisterhood of strong, powerful women and to be able to say those iconic words, I’m worth it. Joining the L’Oréal Paris family and having the opportunity to embody everything the brand stands for feels like a true full-circle moment,” added Jenner.