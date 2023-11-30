comScore

Madison Loop has bagged Oberoi Realty's integrated mandate

The agency will oversee creative, digital media, social media and performance marketing for the client.

By  Storyboard18Nov 30, 2023 9:29 AM
Sarina Menezes, head and vice president – brand marketing and corporate communication, Oberoi Realty, commented, "We are confident their creative and digital solutions will add value to our marketing and communication strategy at Oberoi Realty". (Representative Image: engin akyurt via Unsplash)

Madison Loop, the digital first creative and strategy arm of Madison World, has won the integrated mandate for Mumbai’s real estate company, Oberoi Realty. The agency will oversee creative, digital media, social media and performance marketing for the client.

Sarina Menezes, head and vice president – brand marketing and corporate communication, Oberoi Realty, commented, "We are delighted to appoint Madison as our Integrated Creative Agency. Madison was selected after a thorough and competitive pitch process. We are confident their creative and digital solutions will add value to our marketing and communication strategy at Oberoi Realty".

Kosal Malladi, vice president, Madison Loop commented, “Partnering with Oberoi Realty, a brand renowned for world-class luxury, extraordinary finesse and unparalleled design sensibility is a privilege. Building on our extensive experience in the real estate sector, with a focus on brand communication and digital marketing, we look forward to contributing to the company's growth and further strengthening their position in the real estate space. We are thrilled to embark on this rewarding collaboration”.


First Published on Nov 30, 2023 9:29 AM

