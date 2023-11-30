Madison Loop has bagged Oberoi Realty's integrated mandate

Madison Loop, the digital first creative and strategy arm of Madison World, has won the integrated mandate for Mumbai’s real estate company, Oberoi Realty. The agency will oversee creative, digital media, social media and performance marketing for the client.

Sarina Menezes, head and vice president – brand marketing and corporate communication, Oberoi Realty, commented, "We are delighted to appoint Madison as our Integrated Creative Agency. Madison was selected after a thorough and competitive pitch process. We are confident their creative and digital solutions will add value to our marketing and communication strategy at Oberoi Realty".