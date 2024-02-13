Mankind Pharma to enter into niche export market

Mankind Pharma, an Indian pharmaceutical company, is looking to enter the export market of niche products while maintaining its primary focus on the domestic market as the company remains uncertain about the duration of the current pace of export growth, stated Vice Chairman Rajeev Juneja on February 12.

In a conversation with CNBC-TV18, Juneja highlighted that Mankind Pharma mainly focuses on the domestic market, with over 90 percent of its attention directed towards it. He further added, “As far as export is concerned, it is a one-off. We don't know till when we will have this golden run”.

Juneja’s remarks were succeeded by the company’s results for the October to December 2023 quarter in which its export revenue grew 118 percent year-on-year to Rs. 207 crore, aided by certain one-off opportunities in the US.

Besides the US, the company also exports to many countries including Sri Lanka, Nepal, Chile, and Kenya among others.

The export revenue growth has been ascending for the past several quarters. For the nine months ending December 2023, the growth amounted to 154 percent at Rs.546 crore compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Reviewing the export outlook, Juneja emphasised on Mankind Pharma’s objective of entering the export market with niche products that are complex, difficult to make and have entry barriers. “Only then do we want to go for exports, otherwise not; we are doing great on the domestic side,” he said.