Marketing agency Younion opens offices in Delhi and Singapore

Younion, a pioneering marketing agency that has redefined the way brands connect with their audiences, has opened its offices in two strategic locations - Delhi and Singapore. The strategic objective for opening these offices is to extend services and capabilities across different regions and geo locations. Younion is already active in India, and has planned and managed end-to-end events in Nepal, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Thailand.

Most experiential and data-led marketing decisions are centred and controlled out of Singapore. This is true for most technology brands which form the bulk of Younion’s clientele. The company’s leadership believes that it was only a matter of time to connect and engage with these decision makers based out of Singapore and expand Younion’s delivery footprint across the ASEAN/APAC region.

Shajesh Menon, founder and chief executive officer of Younion said, “In our efforts to bring brands closer to their audiences by creating human-centred marketing experiences using data, and design and events, Singapore will play a key role. We believe that new relationships will be forged in the market using our extensive experience in technology space and different Asian geographies.”

He further added, “We are confident that from Singapore we can help customers focused on the ASEAN region leverage strong delivery capabilities using Younion’s formidable strength out of India while tapping the country's skilled workforce to further build on our data- led solutions."

The decision to set up the Delhi office was two-fold. One, to support and strengthen equations with existing customers, and second, to move into new business verticals (other than B2B clients), especially given that Delhi is a key commercial centre and home to numerous Fortune 500 companies.

Menon said, "Our expansion in Delhi is organic and a natural progression to our current growth trajectory. I am confident that the new office will help us take our efforts of creating unique marketing experiences for clients to a new level while enabling us to expand our geographic reach and tap new opportunities."

The company aims to understand and align to varied cultures and learn and implement new business processes and practices while helping customers focusing on the ASEAN or APAC region leverage strong delivery capabilities using Younion’s formidable strength out of India.