Mars Wrigley ropes in Jasprit Bumrah for its 25 year old Boomer ad campaign

Mars Wrigley India’s fruity bubblegum brand, Boomer is back with a campaign featuring India’s pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Fondly referred to as ‘Boom Boom Bumrah’ for his bowling, team India’s pace spearhead is the perfect fit for Boomer to captivate the hearts of its consumers.

The latest TVC builds on ‘Boom Boom Boomer’ jingle evolving its humorous essence to ‘Har pal fun kar, Boom Boom Boomer!’. Keeping in line with the brand’s theme of creating little moments of fun, the new digital film starring Bumrah, gives a twist to a spooky encounter.

Announcing the latest collaboration, Varun Kandhari, director of marketing and customer marketing, at Mars Wrigley India, said, “With over 25 years in India, Mars Wrigley’s Boomer is a legacy brand that has been holding a strong sense of nostalgia among Millennials and Gen-X consumers for decades. Through this new collaboration with one of the finest cricketing talents of India, Jasprit Bumrah, the brand aims to inspire moments of happiness in the brand loyalists and, attract the Gen-Z audience by showcasing Boomer as the preferred indulgent gum.” In the TVC, Bumrah, and his teammates leave after a practice session in a frightfully obscure setting. Playing with catchphrases like– ‘Har pal fun kar, Boom Boom Boomer!', the TVC truly brings you the attributes of Boomer and Bumrah together.

Expressing his excitement about the collaboration, Bumrah, who is exclusively managed by RISE Worldwide, adds, “Teaming up with such an iconic brand brings back incredible childhood memories and takes me down memory lane. From playing with friends to representing India on the international platform, Boomer has been my constant companion. Through this latest TVC, the brand perfectly captures moments of joy that it has been adding to our lives for years and delivers a fun-filled experience to the audience.”

Speaking on the latest campaign, Iraj Fraz, creative head, DDB Tribal, said, “Boomer isn’t just chewing gum; it’s a hack to unlocking unlimited fun. Hence, the brand platform of ‘Har Pal Fun Kar’. This is an extraordinary story of Boom-Boom-Bumrah turning a scary moment into hilarity, starring in a supporting role a never-seen-before creature imagined by Director Sukriti Tyagi in collaboration with the Mars and DDB teams. The campaign is building a world of ‘anytime fun,’ and Boomer fans will interact with a lot of fresh and amusing content featuring India’s favorite seamer, Jasprit Bumrah.”