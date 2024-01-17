Maserati adds new overseas region to business structure; appoints Hamdy Elshantoury as head of new region

Maserati has announced the creation of the new Overseas Region, expected to give the Italian luxury manufacturer’s markets a new business configuration.

Hamdy Elshantoury is appointed as the new head of the region, starting from 1st January.

With this latest addition, Maserati’s new market organization now consists of five regions, namely: US & Canada (North America), Europe, China, Japan & Korea, and the newly created Overseas.

With the new Overseas Region, it is redistributing some of markets that were previously part of the former regions and has merged them into a completely new one, with a relevant marketing team ready to act as a gateway for partners and the dealer network in everyday activities and initiatives.

Alongside with the new head of the Overseas Region, Hamdy Elshantoury – who is also maintaining ad interim responsibility for MEA – Wong Yi Mui Wallace has been appointed responsible for SEAP & India markets and Marco Spadaro has taken responsibility for the East Europe and Latin American markets.

The region head and the regional functions will be based in Italy, at Maserati’s headquarters in Modena, to connect the new Overseas Region leadership team with central management and make the support to markets and decision-making process faster and more effective. Conversely, the market management team will remain in the region with close contacts to their countries.