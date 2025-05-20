            
Hindustan Media Ventures posts fourfold profit surge in Q4 FY25, driven by digital growth

Consolidated profit after tax for Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd (HMVL) reached Rs 45.4 crore, up from Rs 10.74 crore in the previous year.

By  Storyboard18May 20, 2025 9:30 AM
For HMVL, revenue from the printing and publishing of newspapers and periodicals witnessed decline and stood at Rs 180.59 crore, as compared with Rs 181.47 crore in the year-ago period. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd (HMVL) reported a significant turnaround in its financial performance for the fourth quarter ended March 2025, with net profit soaring over four times to reach Rs 45.4 crore, compared to Rs 10.74 crore in the same period last year.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations increased to Rs 201.25 crore, up from Rs 188.05 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. The growth was primarily driven by a substantial rise in digital segment revenue, which jumped to Rs 19.64 crore from Rs 5.84 crore a year earlier.

Revenue from the printing and publishing of newspapers and periodicals witnessed decline and stood at Rs 180.59 crore, as compared with Rs 181.47 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses for the quarter decreased to Rs 208.58 crore, down from Rs 219.51 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

In a strategic move, HMVL's board approved an investment of up to Rs 7.71 crore in electric mobility company VIR Mobility Pvt Ltd, aiming to leverage its media assets for future capital returns. VIR Mobility currently has three versions of e-bikes in its portfolio priced between Rs 35,000 and Rs 55,000.

For the full fiscal year 2024-25, HMVL's consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 77.78 crore, a significant increase from Rs 9.95 crore in the previous year. The company's consolidated revenue from operations for the year rose to Rs 732.89 crore from Rs 704.09 crore in FY24.


First Published on May 20, 2025 9:17 AM

