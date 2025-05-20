India's boycott of Turkish goods intensifies, hits coffee, chocolates and fashion

In a sharp response to Turkey's public support for Pakistan amid tensions with India, Indian businesses - from mom-and-pop grocery stores to fashion e-commerce platforms - have begun boycotting Turkish products ranging from chocolates and coffee to skincare and clothing, Reuters reported.

The move comes after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan openly sided with Pakistan. The military confrontation lasted four days before both sides agreed to a ceasefire.

On Monday, the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF), which supplies nearly 13 million small grocery stores across India, announced an "indefinite and total boycott" of Turkish-origin products.

The ban affects items such as chocolates, wafers, jams biscuits, and cosmetics - goods that together account for approximately Rs 20 billion ($234 million) in annual sales, according to the federation.

In parallel, fashion ecommerce platforms have also begun quietly distancing themselves from Turkish labels, the report added. Walmart-backed Flipkart's fashion arm, Myntra, has delisted prominent Turkish apparel brands like Trendyol, LC Waikiki, and Mavi. The action was taken "in the national interest," and clarified that Walmart itself was not involved in the decision-making, a source familiar with the decision stated in the report.

Reliance Retail's AJIO platform has taken similar steps, removing Turkish labels such as Trendyol, Koton, and LC Waikiki. Many Turkish brand listings on the site were marked "out of stock" on Monday. A source close to the matter cited "national sentiments" as the underlying reason for the removal, the report added.

Although India has not issued an official directive to boycott Turkey, the push from businesses and consumers could still have a significant impact. Imports of Turkish apparel into India were worth $81 million last year, according to Trading Economics. Overall, India imported $2.7 billion in goods from Turkey, largely compromising mineral fuels and precious metals.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, stated he would recommend a ban on Turkish apple imports, which were worth approximately $60 million last year, the report added.

The backlash has extended beyond consumer goods. Flipkart recently announced the suspension of flight, hotel, and travel package bookings to Turkey “in solidarity with India’s national interest and sovereignty.” Additionally, Indian authorities have revoked the security clearance of Celebi, a Turkish aviation ground services provider.