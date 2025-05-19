Operation Sindoor drives record TV news viewership: 507 million tuned in, 65 million new viewers

ADVERTISEMENT
The recent military offensive Operation Sindoor has catapulted TV news viewership to unprecedented heights. According to Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, a staggering 507 million viewers tuned into news broadcasts during Week 18 (May 3rd to 9th, 2025), marking the highest weekly news audience in recent history.
The military operation, executed by the Indian Armed Forces against terror hubs in Pakistan, captivated the nation, with dramatic developments unfolding over three key days—May 7th, 8th, and 9th. During this period, the news genre surged to command 16% of total TV viewership, a dramatic increase from its usual 6%.
Week 18 of 2025 not only saw a spike in general viewership but also set a new benchmark for Hindi news channels, which recorded the highest Gross Rating Points (GRPs) ever at 254. This surpasses previous high-engagement events such as the 2024 Lok Sabha election results (235 GRPs) and the 2022 state election results (211 GRPs).
Hindi news channels reported an Average Time Spent (ATS) of 60 minutes—up 67% compared to the weeks preceding the Pahalgam terror attack. Hindi news share in the Hindi Speaking Market (HSM) jumped from 3% to 13% between Wednesday and Friday of Week 18. For viewers aged 15 and above, the share rose from 4% to 15%, even surpassing the viewership levels seen during the 2016 surgical strikes.
Daily tune-ins to Hindi news skyrocketed during the critical days, increasing from 73 million to an astonishing 142 million viewers.
Government Briefings Draw Massive Audiences
Key briefings by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) drove significant spikes in viewership. BARC India reported the following surges compared to pre-Pahalgam weeks:
Wednesday (10:36–11:00 AM): +509%
Thursday (5:45–6:25 PM): +125%
Friday (5:33–5:55 PM): +242%
One of the most significant findings was the influx of new viewers. Around 65 million individuals who had not watched Hindi news in the past month tuned in during Operation Sindoor week, highlighting the operation's broad national impact and the public's reliance on television news for real-time updates.