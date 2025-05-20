Rasna acquires Jumpin from Hershey’s to expand into ready-to-drink segment

Instant beverage major Rasna has acquired popular juice brand Jumpin from Hershey’s India, marking its foray into the ready-to-drink (RTD) segment. While the financial terms of the 100% acquisition were not disclosed, Rasna chairman Piruz Khambatta revealed that independent valuations pegged the brand’s worth at around ₹350 crore.

Originally launched by the Godrej Group and later managed by Hershey’s, Jumpin is a legacy Indian brand known for its presence in the non-carbonated beverage space. Khambatta noted that the acquisition includes only the brand and not the manufacturing assets, although Rasna will continue using the same production facilities going forward.

“Brands stagnate like heritage buildings and need to be redone to make them contemporary,” Khambatta said, adding that Jumpin will retain its name but undergo a relaunch with new packaging formats and flavours.

Relaunch Strategy Rasna plans to reintroduce Jumpin in PET bottles and tetrapacks, starting from 125 ml packs priced from ₹10 onwards. The relaunch will feature popular Indian flavours such as lemon, litchi, guava, and mango.

Jumpin was previously generating annual revenues of approximately Rs 150 crore in limited geographies before the brand was pulled from the market during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Khambatta said the relaunch aligns with Rasna’s broader goal of touching Rs 1,000 crore in revenue within two years, even as the overall non-alcoholic beverage market in India stands at around Rs 1 lakh crore. He noted that mass-market brands like Rasna are insulated from the consumption slowdown currently affecting premium categories.

Rasna will leverage and expand its existing distribution network, with sales expected to begin next month. The company is also exploring entry into the milk-based beverage segment, though Khambatta clarified it would not be a traditional milkshake but a drink with a milk component.

Additionally, Rasna is in talks to acquire a health-focused food and snacks company, in a bid to diversify its portfolio further.

Welcoming recent health initiatives around reducing sugar consumption, Khambatta said these align with Rasna’s evolving focus on better-for-you beverages. He also mentioned that distribution chains in North India—previously disrupted due to geopolitical tensions—have now stabilised.