            
  • Home
  • brand-marketing
  • rasna-acquires-jumpin-from-hersheys-to-expand-into-ready-to-drink-segment-66447

Rasna acquires Jumpin from Hershey’s to expand into ready-to-drink segment

Additionally, Rasna is in talks to acquire a health-focused food and snacks company, in a bid to diversify its portfolio further.

By  Storyboard18May 20, 2025 8:56 AM
Rasna acquires Jumpin from Hershey’s to expand into ready-to-drink segment
Additionally, Rasna is in talks to acquire a health-focused food and snacks company, in a bid to diversify its portfolio further.

Instant beverage major Rasna has acquired popular juice brand Jumpin from Hershey’s India, marking its foray into the ready-to-drink (RTD) segment. While the financial terms of the 100% acquisition were not disclosed, Rasna chairman Piruz Khambatta revealed that independent valuations pegged the brand’s worth at around ₹350 crore.

Originally launched by the Godrej Group and later managed by Hershey’s, Jumpin is a legacy Indian brand known for its presence in the non-carbonated beverage space. Khambatta noted that the acquisition includes only the brand and not the manufacturing assets, although Rasna will continue using the same production facilities going forward.

“Brands stagnate like heritage buildings and need to be redone to make them contemporary,” Khambatta said, adding that Jumpin will retain its name but undergo a relaunch with new packaging formats and flavours.

Relaunch Strategy Rasna plans to reintroduce Jumpin in PET bottles and tetrapacks, starting from 125 ml packs priced from ₹10 onwards. The relaunch will feature popular Indian flavours such as lemon, litchi, guava, and mango.

Jumpin was previously generating annual revenues of approximately Rs 150 crore in limited geographies before the brand was pulled from the market during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Khambatta said the relaunch aligns with Rasna’s broader goal of touching Rs 1,000 crore in revenue within two years, even as the overall non-alcoholic beverage market in India stands at around Rs 1 lakh crore. He noted that mass-market brands like Rasna are insulated from the consumption slowdown currently affecting premium categories.

Rasna will leverage and expand its existing distribution network, with sales expected to begin next month. The company is also exploring entry into the milk-based beverage segment, though Khambatta clarified it would not be a traditional milkshake but a drink with a milk component.

Additionally, Rasna is in talks to acquire a health-focused food and snacks company, in a bid to diversify its portfolio further.

Welcoming recent health initiatives around reducing sugar consumption, Khambatta said these align with Rasna’s evolving focus on better-for-you beverages. He also mentioned that distribution chains in North India—previously disrupted due to geopolitical tensions—have now stabilised.

The acquisition comes at a time when global and domestic FMCG players are increasingly betting on the affordable, non-carbonated drinks segment, targeting value-conscious Indian consumers across Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets.


Tags
First Published on May 20, 2025 8:56 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

The internet can't stop talking about Vishal Mega Mart's security guard hiring. Here's why

The internet can't stop talking about Vishal Mega Mart's security guard hiring. Here's why

Brand Marketing

Aamir Khan lends voice to WhatsApp's global privacy push

Aamir Khan lends voice to WhatsApp's global privacy push

Brand Marketing

Godrej Enterprises secures 16 new patents in FY25, total tally reaches 122

Godrej Enterprises secures 16 new patents in FY25, total tally reaches 122

Brand Makers

Sanjeev Bikhchandani reflects on DPS Faridabad's rising influence

Sanjeev Bikhchandani reflects on DPS Faridabad's rising influence

Brand Marketing

Nike slashes some jobs in the tech division

Nike slashes some jobs in the tech division

Brand Marketing

boAt to leverage e-commerce partnerships, digital marketing to boost sales

boAt to leverage e-commerce partnerships, digital marketing to boost sales

How it Works

Akshay Kumar to sue Paresh Rawal for Rs 25 crore over Hera Pheri 3 exit

Akshay Kumar to sue Paresh Rawal for Rs 25 crore over Hera Pheri 3 exit

Brand Marketing

JPMorgan Chase hits pause on hiring, bets big on AI efficiency

JPMorgan Chase hits pause on hiring, bets big on AI efficiency