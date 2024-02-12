comScore

MIB urges LCOs to submit registration details for the assignment of a national registration number

In response to challenges faced by LCOs in renewing their registrations, the ministry had issued an advisory on January 19, 2024. This advisory not only aimed to address the renewal difficulties but also served as a warning against operating without valid registration.

By  Storyboard18Feb 12, 2024 4:32 PM
MSOs (Multi-System Operators) and HITS (Headend-In-The-Sky) operators are also instructed to ensure that LCOs with interconnection agreements submit the necessary details within the specified timeframe.(Representative image by Erik Mclean via Unsplash)

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has urged Local Cable Operators (LCOs) to provide their registration details and certificates, following Rule 10A of the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994. Upon receiving the required information, the Ministry will assign a National Registration Number to each LCO.

Additionally, a centralized list of LCOs, called the ‘National Register of LCOs,’ will be compiled and made available to the public.

“The LCOs are granted Registration under the Section 4 of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 at the Local Head Post Office of the area of their operations. Section 3 of the Act states that no person shall operate a cable television network unless he is registered as a cable operator under the Act,” the notice dated February 8, said.

In response to challenges faced by LCOs in renewing their registrations, the ministry had issued an advisory on January 19, 2024. This advisory not only aimed to address the renewal difficulties but also served as a warning against operating without valid registration.

To further streamline the registration process, LCOs are directed to provide essential details and documents within 15 days through the Broadcast Seva Portal. The required information includes the LCO's name, registration number, address of the granting post office, date of registration along with expiry date, contact details, the number of subscribers, and a scanned copy of the registration certificate.

MSOs (Multi-System Operators) and HITS (Headend-In-The-Sky) operators are also instructed to ensure that LCOs with interconnection agreements submit the necessary details within the specified timeframe.

Starting April 1, 2024, MSOs and HITS operators are advised to provide signals or establish fresh interconnection agreements only with LCOs listed in the National Register of LCOs published by the Ministry.


    First Published on Feb 12, 2024 4:17 PM

