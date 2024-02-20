Mother's Recipe revamps its 'Ready to Cook' product packaging

Mother's Recipe has revamped its Ready to Cook product packaging. The new design embodies a modern and contemporary look, aiming to set a fresh and vibrant tone for the Ready to Cook range. It also aligns with the brand's values and commitments to authenticity, innovation, and consumer well-being, the company shared in a statement.
The revised packaging features bright background colours in a matte finish, with green for all vegetarian variants, pink for all non- vegetarian variants, yellow for regional variants, and purple for seafood variants.
The redesigned packaging specifies the cooking time for each food variant. The one-step cooking method is illustrated visually on the front bottom of the pack - simply take the pack, add water, and vegetables/paneer/chicken as desired. The back panel now has usage instructions in both Hindi and English.
The redesigned packaging complements today's dynamic consumer base's lifestyle and tastes while still having a pleasing visual appeal, stated the company.
The revamped Ready to Cook range is available at DMart and Reliance stores, Canteen Stores Department (CSD) and online on Big Basket and the brand's own website.