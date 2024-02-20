Mother's Recipe revamps its 'Ready to Cook' product packaging

Mother's Recipe has revamped its Ready to Cook product packaging. The new design embodies a modern and contemporary look, aiming to set a fresh and vibrant tone for the Ready to Cook range. It also aligns with the brand's values and commitments to authenticity, innovation, and consumer well-being, the company shared in a statement.

The revised packaging features bright background colours in a matte finish, with green for all vegetarian variants, pink for all non- vegetarian variants, yellow for regional variants, and purple for seafood variants.

The redesigned packaging specifies the cooking time for each food variant. The one-step cooking method is illustrated visually on the front bottom of the pack - simply take the pack, add water, and vegetables/paneer/chicken as desired. The back panel now has usage instructions in both Hindi and English.

The redesigned packaging complements today's dynamic consumer base's lifestyle and tastes while still having a pleasing visual appeal, stated the company.