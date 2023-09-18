comScore

Quantum Brief

Mother’s Recipe assigns Bang In The Middle its creative duties

Bang In The Middle will partner Mother’s Recipe in expanding the share and footprint of the brand in India and across the globe.

By  Storyboard18Sep 18, 2023 12:23 PM
Mother’s Recipe assigns Bang In The Middle its creative duties
Bang In The Middle will handle Mother’s Recipe's mainline advertising, BTL and retail work. (Pictured (L) Sanjana Desai and (R) Rajive Mathur)

Desai Foods, the owner of the Mother’s Recipe – a leading brand of pickles, condiment pastes, chutneys and papads, has handed its mainline creative mandate for its entire range of products to Bang In The Middle.

The agency’s mandate spans across mainline advertising, BTL and retail. Bang In The Middle will partner Mother’s Recipe in expanding the share and footprint of the brand in India and across the globe. The agency has already started work on the brand.

Commenting on the development, Sanjana Desai, executive director - Desai Foods, said “We are on an ambitious journey in India and the globe. Mother’s Recipe is a strong brand and we are looking at building it aggressively. Our pickles range is unique and with more and more offerings being added to our portfolio across categories, consumers are discovering authentic regional and global flavours. We are looking at rapid market expansion. Bang in the Middle has been tasked with building our offerings in most persuasive way.”

Rajive Mathur, chief operating officer, Bang In The Middle, said “It’s more than a pleasure to be working with Mother’s Recipe. As India’s leading brand name in their category, and with their already prominent foray into Pickles, Pastes, Chutneys and Papads; we are more than thrilled to be with them on their culinary journey into the kitchens and dining tables of India. With the coming months bringing in festivity to India, we’d surely want to be part of the celebrations.”

Bang in the Middle is an independent agency handling clients like Pearson, TATA AIA, AJIO, Orientbell, News18, Bath & Bodyworks, HCCB, Medanta amongst others.


Tags
First Published on Sep 18, 2023 12:23 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

boAt withdraws sponsorship from Canadian-Punjabi singer Shubhneet Singh's upcoming Mumbai tour

boAt withdraws sponsorship from Canadian-Punjabi singer Shubhneet Singh's upcoming Mumbai tour

Quantum Brief

Lenovo releases short film with comedian Abish Mathew to raise awareness about millet economy

Lenovo releases short film with comedian Abish Mathew to raise awareness about millet economy

Quantum Brief

MIB asks TRAI to include giving TV distributors autonomy for bouquet pricing issue in consultation paper

MIB asks TRAI to include giving TV distributors autonomy for bouquet pricing issue in consultation paper

Quantum Brief

Wondrlab's WYP has won the creative mandate of Kapiva

Wondrlab's WYP has won the creative mandate of Kapiva

Quantum Brief

L&K Saatchi and Saatchi bags the integrated creative account of Dunkin’ India: Reports

L&K Saatchi and Saatchi bags the integrated creative account of Dunkin’ India: Reports

Quantum Brief

Coca-Cola's Maaza launches premium segment with Mango Lassi in new campaign with Ananya Panday

Coca-Cola's Maaza launches premium segment with Mango Lassi in new campaign with Ananya Panday

Quantum Brief

If you wish to reach a younger, more tech-savvy, audience, it has to be through gaming and esports: Piyush Kumar

If you wish to reach a younger, more tech-savvy, audience, it has to be through gaming and esports: Piyush Kumar

Quantum Brief

BalleBaazi rebrands to SportsBaazi; introduces new campaign with Zaheer Khan

BalleBaazi rebrands to SportsBaazi; introduces new campaign with Zaheer Khan