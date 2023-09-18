Mother’s Recipe assigns Bang In The Middle its creative duties

Desai Foods, the owner of the Mother’s Recipe – a leading brand of pickles, condiment pastes, chutneys and papads, has handed its mainline creative mandate for its entire range of products to Bang In The Middle.

The agency’s mandate spans across mainline advertising, BTL and retail. Bang In The Middle will partner Mother’s Recipe in expanding the share and footprint of the brand in India and across the globe. The agency has already started work on the brand.

Commenting on the development, Sanjana Desai, executive director - Desai Foods, said “We are on an ambitious journey in India and the globe. Mother’s Recipe is a strong brand and we are looking at building it aggressively. Our pickles range is unique and with more and more offerings being added to our portfolio across categories, consumers are discovering authentic regional and global flavours. We are looking at rapid market expansion. Bang in the Middle has been tasked with building our offerings in most persuasive way.”

Rajive Mathur, chief operating officer, Bang In The Middle, said “It’s more than a pleasure to be working with Mother’s Recipe. As India’s leading brand name in their category, and with their already prominent foray into Pickles, Pastes, Chutneys and Papads; we are more than thrilled to be with them on their culinary journey into the kitchens and dining tables of India. With the coming months bringing in festivity to India, we’d surely want to be part of the celebrations.”