Motorola announces Kriti Sanon as brand ambassador

Motorola just announced Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon as its brand ambassador during the launch event of its latest smartphones, the Motorola razr 40 Ultra and razr 40, held in the city. The collaboration between Motorola and Kriti Sanon's star power, promises an exciting journey ahead for both the brand and its customers.

Motorola launched the first razr in the early 2000, a phone that became an icon. They re-invented this iconic design by bringing the world’s first foldable smartphone to market just a few years ago.

The new razr 40 family leads with an intriguing proposition of ‘Flip the Script’, that stands for redefining the norms and challenging the status quo of the current smartphone industry through disruptive design and innovative features.

To commence their collaboration with Kriti Sanon, Motorola has worked on two exciting television commercials (TVCs) featuring Kriti Sanon, bringing alive the proposition ‘Flip the Script’ for the all new razr 40 ultra and razr 40.

The campaign showcases Kriti Sanon teaming up with Motorola to show off her flip side while exploring the many possibilities of the latest Motorola razr phones. The motorola razr 40 ultra TVC captures the essence of the user experience that the smartphone offers in a high-octane action setting that flips the script. The ad showcases Kriti in a completely new avatar, delivering heart racing action while being at her stylish best – flipping the script not just as a character in the commercial, but also as an actor.

In the second TVC created for Motorola razr 40, Kriti Sanon is seen as a stylish commuter who casts a spell on all the others going through their mundane lives in a metro. The ad symbolizes the excitement of the incredibly stylish and flexible form of the razr over the standard candy bar phones. As Kriti flips the razr, she flips the script for everyone around her, bringing fun and joy in their mundane lives.