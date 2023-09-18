Mullen Lintas chosen as agency of record for Reliance Retail's Yousta

The brand recently launched its first store in Hyderabad and has plans to rapidly expand across the country, also establishing an online presence on Ajio and JioMart. Mullen Lintas will focus on a digital-first approach to create and craft compelling strategies to amplify the brand’s mission of making high-fashion accessible to the youth.

Sharing his excitement on the win, Hari Krishnan, CEO, Mullen Lintas said, “We are delighted to have won the mandate for Yousta. Fast Fashion is a booming category that is seeing many disruptions and innovations in terms of products and formats. Using Mullen Lintas’ ‘Challenger Thinking’ framework we were able to craft a sharp brand strategy and a compelling narrative for Yousta, which we’re confident would make the desired impact for the brand. We look forward to partnering Yousta and making it one of the most preferred fashion destinations in the country.”