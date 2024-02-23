My11Circle, RuPay, Angel One join IPL 2024 sponsor roster

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has secured a Rs 1485 crore in sponsorship deals, according to ET reports. The development comes days after Tata Sons acquired the title sponsorship for Rs2,500 crore.

Among the new partners are fantasy sports platform My11Circle, who outbid rival Dream11 with a Rs 625 crore offer. Payment service providers, RuPay, also joined the roster with a Rs 210 crore bid for a three-year deal. Additionally, online stock trading firm Angel One secured a sponsorship slot.

Tyre manufacturer Ceat retained its existing strategic timeout partnership for Rs240 crore over five years. However, there were no takers for the ‘orange and purple cap’ and ‘umpire’ sponsorship opportunities.

The official umpire partner last season was Paytm who has held the position since March 2018. Saudi Arabian oil brand Aramco on the other hand was the Orange and Purple cap partner in 2023.