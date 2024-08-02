            
      Health Ministry urges BCCI, SAI to avoid promoting surrogate advertising of alcohol & tobacco

      In a letter to BCCI President Roger Binny and SAI Director General Sandip Pradhan on Thursday, Dr. Atul Goel, Director of Health Services, requested both organizations to sign an anti-tobacco Declaration of Interest form.

      By  Storyboard18Aug 2, 2024 10:23 AM
      The government's position aligns with existing regulations under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA).

      The Union Health Ministry has reached out to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to implement measures that prevent surrogate advertising of tobacco and alcohol products by athletes.

      In a letter to BCCI President Roger Binny and SAI Director General Sandip Pradhan on Thursday, Dr. Atul Goel, Director of Health Services, requested both organizations to sign an anti-tobacco Declaration of Interest form. He also urged them to avoid promoting surrogate advertising of tobacco or alcohol products at events hosted by BCCI and SAI.

      "BCCI is responsible for setting policies, guidelines, and a roadmap for the promotion and governance of cricket, keeping in mind the players and fans in India. Athletes, especially cricketers, are role models in society, particularly for young people, promoting a healthy, active, and productive lifestyle. It is disheartening to see some of the most well-known cricketers and famous actors involved in surrogate advertisements for tobacco and alcohol products during events like the IPL," Dr. Goel wrote to Binny.

      He suggested that the Board issue directives to cricketers under its jurisdiction to refrain from surrogate promotion, partnership, or advertisement of tobacco-related products. The letter further stated, "It is hereby requested not to allow such surrogate advertisements during other BCCI sporting events, such as the IPL." Similar request have been made to the SAI Director General.

      The government's position aligns with existing regulations under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA). The letter comes amid growing public health concerns linked to tobacco use, with the Global Adult Tobacco Survey attributing nearly 1.35 million deaths annually to tobacco-related causes.


      First Published on Aug 2, 2024 10:23 AM

