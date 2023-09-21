comScore

Myntra's home category records 50 percent YoY growth; scales offerings ahead of festive season as result

Some of the popular brands associated with Myntra include Bombay Dyeing, Spaces, D’Decor, H&M Home, Starbucks, Anko, Philips, JC Collection, and Ellementary.

Sep 21, 2023
Myntra is also revamping its in-app experience for the segment, with updated images that highlight the look and feel of the products and help customers make more informed decisions. (Representative Image: Hanson Lu via Unsplash)

Ahead of the Big Fashion Festival, Myntra’s marquee annual festive shopping bonanza, Myntra has strengthened its collection in the home category by adding 50,000 new products and over 20 new brands in the last quarter. Popular segments in Myntra's home portfolio include home furnishing, art & decor pieces, lamps & lighting, kitchen & dining, bath, and bed linen and appliances. With the category recording 50 percent YoY growth in demand, Myntra is betting big on the selection from the home brands to woo customers this festive season.

The rise in time spent by individuals at home has instilled practices of aesthetics, resulting in consumers investing more in their home furnishings and decor. Among other factors, the uptick in fashion sensitivity toward household furnishings has also notably increased with hybrid work and work-from-home becoming norms, further fuelling the consumer dynamics of the category.

In view of the rising demand for the category, Myntra is also revamping its in-app experience for the segment, with updated images that highlight the look and feel of the products and help customers make more informed decisions. The category's makeover has already seen the introduction of a home icon in the top bar navigation, with plans in the pipeline to incorporate more colors and design features that will showcase how rooms will look with the products in it. Additionally, leveraging its tech prowess, Myntra is also working on implementing features that will help shoppers reimagine how their homes would look with its unparalleled selection.

Sharon Pais, chief business officer, Myntra said, “Just like fashion, home decor, in every aspect, allows individuals to express their personal taste and is integral to one’s lifestyle. As a leading fashion, beauty and lifestyle e-commerce platform, we are seeing a steady rise in demand for stylish and unique home products and with home decor taking center stage during the festive season in India we have strengthened the selection to cater to the home demands of our fashion-forward customers.”


First Published on Sep 21, 2023 2:54 PM

