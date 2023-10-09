Netizens furious at Akshay Kumar for endorsing Vimal once again

Akshay Kumar is endorisng Vimal Pan Masala once again. In 2022, Kumar had stepped down as the brand ambassador of Vimal after facing backlash for the brand Vimal Elaichi. The actor had apologised to fans for associating himself with the brand. “I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi,” he wrote on Instagram in an April 2022 post.
His move was considered as a sign of ethics while endorsing brands.
But now netizens are angry at the actor for associating with the brand again. Here's what they have to say.
#AkshayKumar stepped back as Vimal ambassador after getting backlash from neutrals..— Cheemrag (@itxcheemrag) October 8, 2023
now after few disasters.. he again started promoting vimal for some bucks!
he's the biggest hypocrite Bollywood has ever seen.. he can do anything for money!! 🤡 pic.twitter.com/JmSH8LVyoI
If you say the biggest hypocrite Then I say #AkshayKumar 😂 pic.twitter.com/mI95ESVTg1— 😎Sourav Srkian Das😎 (@SrkianDas04) October 8, 2023
Vimal new ad feat Ajay Devgn, Shahrukh Khan and hypocrite Akshay Kumar.— nishant. (@NishantADHolic_) October 8, 2023
pic.twitter.com/IiRy22hun8
#AkshayKumar stepped back as Vimal ambassador after getting backlash from neutrals..— Cheemrag (@itxcheemrag) October 8, 2023
now again doing vimal ads!!
paiso ke liye kuch bhi kar skta hai ye banda 💀
pic.twitter.com/d8z50WZLCJ