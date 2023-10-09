comScore

Quantum Brief

Netizens furious at Akshay Kumar for endorsing Vimal once again

In 2022, Kumar had stepped down as the brand ambassador of Vimal after facing backlash for the brand Vimal Elaichi

By  Storyboard18Oct 9, 2023 3:11 PM
In the past, Akshay Kumar had apologised to fans for associating himself with Vimal.

Akshay Kumar is endorisng Vimal Pan Masala once again. In 2022, Kumar had stepped down as the brand ambassador of Vimal after facing backlash for the brand Vimal Elaichi. The actor had apologised to fans for associating himself with the brand. “I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi,” he wrote on Instagram in an April 2022 post.

His move was considered as a sign of ethics while endorsing brands.

But now netizens are angry at the actor for associating with the brand again. Here's what they have to say.


First Published on Oct 9, 2023 3:09 PM

