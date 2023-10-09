Netizens furious at Akshay Kumar for endorsing Vimal once again

Akshay Kumar is endorisng Vimal Pan Masala once again. In 2022, Kumar had stepped down as the brand ambassador of Vimal after facing backlash for the brand Vimal Elaichi. The actor had apologised to fans for associating himself with the brand. “I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi,” he wrote on Instagram in an April 2022 post.