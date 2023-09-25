Noise onboards Neeraj Chopra as brand ambassador

Noise, a connected lifestyle tech brand, has onboarded Neeraj Chopra, Olympic gold medalist, and the Javelin world champion as their brand ambassador for smartwatches. Chopra joins the likes of cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu to become the face of Noise's celebrated wearables.

Noise is the third-largest smartwatch brand globally and the first Indian brand to top the list after global players.

Gaurav Khatri, co-founder of Noise said, “We are incredibly excited to welcome Neeraj Chopra, the world champion and hugely inspirational Olympic Gold Medalist to the Noise family. Our prominent position in the realm of smartwatches resonates harmoniously with the path Neeraj has embarked upon to stand as a source of national pride. As we consistently channel our enthusiasm to attune to our inner drive, much like Neeraj, we are confident that our partnership will serve to reinforce our strong bond with the vibrant youth.”

Chopra said, “I am thrilled to collaborate with Noise, a brand that focuses on innovation. During my conversations to understand what the brand was about, I got the impression that they are determined to push boundaries in their field, and want to inspire the youth through what they do. It is something I can relate to closely, and it’s what makes this association a good one to have.”