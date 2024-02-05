comScore

Ola introduces Ola Technology Fellowship program

Commencing with AI researchers at IIT Bombay, the fellowship will span across various engineering disciplines.

By  Storyboard18Feb 5, 2024 10:02 AM
With this, the company aims to nurture the young and bright minds of our nation that will contribute to India’s journey to becoming a global leader. (Image source: CNBC-TV18)

Ola introduces the Ola Technology Fellowship program, committed to make India the leader in technology paradigms of the future. Starting with a fellowship for AI researchers at IIT Bombay, this program will span across engineering disciplines, welcoming students from top institutions nationwide. With this, the company aims to nurture the young and bright minds of our nation that will contribute to India’s journey to becoming a global leader.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder, Ola said, “Today, India is at the ground zero of a massive technological revolution. And we, at Ola, will do everything it takes to develop a robust talent pool and future technologies out of India, for the world.

I am excited to announce that we have introduced the Ola Technology Fellowship program. Starting with a fellowship for AI researchers at IIT Bombay, this program will nurture the young and bright minds of our nation that will contribute to India’s journey to becoming a global leader.”

The Ola Technology Fellowship program is designed to identify, support, and mentor outstanding graduates who exhibit exceptional potential in their disciplines. This initiative reflects Ola's commitment to fostering innovation, diversity, and excellence within our industry. The fellowship program for AI researchers at IIT Bombay, will foster a conducive ecosystem for students. From fundamental research in computing & AI to gaining real-world experience, the program will empower students with research projects, internships, seminars and conferences etc.

At Ola, technology development runs through the organization's DNA, with a focus on building businesses of global impact out of India, for the world. The company is making significant investments in R&D to push the boundaries in science and technology. The company envisions extending this ethos of world-class technology development beyond its immediate business requirements, collaborating with the brightest researchers in the country.


First Published on Feb 5, 2024 10:02 AM

