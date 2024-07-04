            
      • Home
      • quantum-brief
      • oneplus-india-appoints-chinese-exec-as-head-of-india-operations-amid-govts-push-for-local-talent-36204

      OnePlus India appoints Chinese exec as head of India operations amid govt's push for local talent

      The Indian government has been pushing for the appointment of locals in top decision-making roles. However, a lot of Chinese handset brands are yet to start pursuing this initiative, largely because of the ongoing scrutiny and legal concerns.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 4, 2024 1:34 PM
      OnePlus India appoints Chinese exec as head of India operations amid govt's push for local talent
      OnePlus India has not had an Indian exec at the helm of its local operations since Navnit Nakra’s exit in June 2023. (Image source: Unsplash)

      Amid an internal rejig after the exit of key Indian and Chinese executives in senior positions at OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone maker has brought back Robin Liu who will head the company’s India operations.

      According to an exclusive Moneycontrol report, Chinese executive Lincle Peng was the head of India operations but has quit. Additionally, Samrudh Pai, the company’s head of offline business too left and Ranjeet Singh, the company’s sales director has been moved to helm the online business.

      Liu served as the chief executive of the North American region. Prior to that he was head of sales for India for around 19 months till January 2022.

      The Indian government has been pushing for the appointment of locals in top decision-making roles. However, a lot of Chinese handset brands are yet to start pursuing this initiative, largely because of the ongoing scrutiny and legal concerns.

      OnePlus India has not had an Indian exec at the helm of its local operations since Navnit Nakra’s exit in June 2023.


      Tags
      First Published on Jul 4, 2024 1:14 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Quantum Brief

      Marico to exclusively handle sales and marketing of Kaya’s products

      Marico to exclusively handle sales and marketing of Kaya’s products

      How it Works

      BREAKING: MIB advisory on SDC; Only Food & Health sectors to upload self-declaration certificate for ads

      BREAKING: MIB advisory on SDC; Only Food & Health sectors to upload self-declaration certificate for ads

      Quantum Brief

      SoCheers wins the digital mandate for ASUS India

      SoCheers wins the digital mandate for ASUS India

      Quantum Brief

      Brazil suspends Meta's new AI privacy policy

      Brazil suspends Meta's new AI privacy policy

      How it Works

      Give work the chance to find its own greatness: Rahul Mathew of DDB Mudra Group

      Give work the chance to find its own greatness: Rahul Mathew of DDB Mudra Group

      Quantum Brief

      Patanjali Foods to acquire Patanjali Ayurved’s home and personal care business at Rs. 1100 crore valuation

      Patanjali Foods to acquire Patanjali Ayurved’s home and personal care business at Rs. 1100 crore valuation

      Quantum Brief

      Veedol signs Sourav Ganguly as brand ambassador

      Veedol signs Sourav Ganguly as brand ambassador