OnePlus India appoints Chinese exec as head of India operations amid govt's push for local talent

Amid an internal rejig after the exit of key Indian and Chinese executives in senior positions at OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone maker has brought back Robin Liu who will head the company’s India operations.

According to an exclusive Moneycontrol report, Chinese executive Lincle Peng was the head of India operations but has quit. Additionally, Samrudh Pai, the company’s head of offline business too left and Ranjeet Singh, the company’s sales director has been moved to helm the online business.

Liu served as the chief executive of the North American region. Prior to that he was head of sales for India for around 19 months till January 2022.

The Indian government has been pushing for the appointment of locals in top decision-making roles. However, a lot of Chinese handset brands are yet to start pursuing this initiative, largely because of the ongoing scrutiny and legal concerns.