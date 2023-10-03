comScore

Quantum Brief

PepsiCo collaborates with Google Pay; introduces a cashback offer on Lay’s, Kurkure and Doritos's purchase

Users can now benefit up to INR 20 and INR 30 cashback on the purchase of Lay's, Kurkure, and Doritos packs priced at INR 20 and INR 30, respectively.

By  Storyboard18Oct 3, 2023 6:02 PM
PepsiCo collaborates with Google Pay; introduces a cashback offer on Lay’s, Kurkure and Doritos's purchase
To avail the benefit, users can find the promo code inside the pack and redeem it on the Google Pay App. Once the code is claimed, users can enjoy cashback of up to INR 20 and INR 30 (on purchase of packs with INR 20 and INR 30, respectively). Each participating user has the opportunity to redeem the offer up to three times. (Stills from ads. Image source: Frito Lay's India, Kurkure, Doritos India via YouTube)

PepsiCo India has unveiled a brand activation on Google Pay, India, featuring some of their snack brands, and introducing an experience for all Google Pay users. Users can now benefit up to INR 20 and INR 30 cashback on the purchase of Lay's, Kurkure, and Doritos packs priced at INR 20 and INR 30, respectively.

Festive season sees a significant uptick in the demand for packaged snacks, contributing to an overall increase in snack consumption. Recent industry reports underline a trend that shoppers prefer rewards seamlessly integrated into their shopping experience, with discounts automatically applied at checkout.

PepsiCo India, in collaboration with Google Pay has introduced a cashback offer on the purchase of Lay’s, Kurkure and Doritos. To avail the benefit, users can find the promo code inside the pack and redeem it on the Google Pay App. Once the code is claimed, users can enjoy cashback of up to INR 20 and INR 30 (on purchase of packs with INR 20 and INR 30, respectively). Each participating user has the opportunity to redeem the offer up to three times.

Saumya Rathor, category lead – potato chips, PepsiCo India, expressed, "Festive moments are synonymous with joy and celebration, and we firmly believe that snacks can make these occasions even more memorable. Aimed at elevating the snacking experience for our valued consumers this season, we are excited to announce our partnership with Google Pay. Through this collaboration, consumers can earn cashbacks on their beloved PepsiCo products, adding an extra layer of delight to the festive spirit. We are confident that this will be a win-win for both PepsiCo and Google Pay, and hope that everyone enjoys a joy-filled season.”


Tags
First Published on Oct 3, 2023 6:02 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Luxury brand Jimmy Choo ropes in actor Ananya Panday as brand ambassador

Luxury brand Jimmy Choo ropes in actor Ananya Panday as brand ambassador

Quantum Brief

redBus rolls a marketing campaign featuring actor Allu Arjun

redBus rolls a marketing campaign featuring actor Allu Arjun

Quantum Brief

Britannia forays into metaverse

Britannia forays into metaverse

Quantum Brief

DGGI Mumbai Zone sends GST notices to Dream 11 and Play Games 24/7

DGGI Mumbai Zone sends GST notices to Dream 11 and Play Games 24/7

Quantum Brief

Philips collaborates with esports platform College Rivals for Philips OneBlade

Philips collaborates with esports platform College Rivals for Philips OneBlade

Quantum Brief

Airbnb contributed INR 72 billion to Indian economy in 2022: Report

Airbnb contributed INR 72 billion to Indian economy in 2022: Report

Quantum Brief

Upcoming Digital India Bill may reinforce TRAI's net neutrality regulations

Upcoming Digital India Bill may reinforce TRAI's net neutrality regulations