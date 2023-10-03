PepsiCo collaborates with Google Pay; introduces a cashback offer on Lay’s, Kurkure and Doritos's purchase

PepsiCo India has unveiled a brand activation on Google Pay, India, featuring some of their snack brands, and introducing an experience for all Google Pay users. Users can now benefit up to INR 20 and INR 30 cashback on the purchase of Lay's, Kurkure, and Doritos packs priced at INR 20 and INR 30, respectively.

Festive season sees a significant uptick in the demand for packaged snacks, contributing to an overall increase in snack consumption. Recent industry reports underline a trend that shoppers prefer rewards seamlessly integrated into their shopping experience, with discounts automatically applied at checkout.

PepsiCo India, in collaboration with Google Pay has introduced a cashback offer on the purchase of Lay’s, Kurkure and Doritos. To avail the benefit, users can find the promo code inside the pack and redeem it on the Google Pay App. Once the code is claimed, users can enjoy cashback of up to INR 20 and INR 30 (on purchase of packs with INR 20 and INR 30, respectively). Each participating user has the opportunity to redeem the offer up to three times.