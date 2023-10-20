PepsiCo's Doritos rolls out ‘Har Bite Mein Blast’ campaign for its new introduction 'Doritos Dinamita'

Doritos, the Nacho Chip brand has unveiled a ‘detonating’ new TVC campaign to introduce its new launch – Doritos Dinamita.

Doritos Dinamita has been launched in flavours – Fiery Lime and Chilli and Sizzlin’ Hot – which have been adapted and customised for the Indian palette. With this offering, Doritos aims to retain its leadership in one of the fastest growing tortilla chips market in the world.

The film features a bunch of campers who are stranded in the middle of nowhere but saved by the bold move of the youngest in the group. As the campers desperately wait to be rescued for over two days, they fail to get the attention of the chopper hovering over them. Just then, the youngest of the lot stumbles on the last packet of Doritos Dinamita in his backpack. Looking at the dynamite shape and explosive flavour of the chip, he has a ‘eureka’ moment. He crunches on the chip to create an explosion that diverts the chopper back to the campsite, successfully rescuing all of them.

Speaking on the new film, Pranshu Sahni, category lead, Doritos, PepsiCo India, said, “At Doritos, we have always our consumer at the centre of our communication, connecting with them through our innovative products and bold storytelling. While the all-new Doritos Dinamita perfectly embodies the boldness of the consumer it's designed for, we wanted to amplify its crunch with a compelling narrative. Through our film, we’ve not only highlighted the ‘explosive’ nature of the product, but also our strong believe in bold self-expression.”

Vikram Pandey (Spiky), national creative director, Leo Burnett said, “New Doritos Dinamita is shaped like a dynamite and has a fiery taste, this gave rise to the idea of ‘Har Bite Mein Blast’. Our film dramatizes this idea in the brand’s signature style of humour. The film will be followed up with an extensive integrated campaign that will play up the blast aspect of the product."