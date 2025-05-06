WPP plans to rebrand GroupM to WPP Media amid broader overhaul: Report

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertising holdco WPP is reportedly preparing to rebrand its media investment arm, GroupM, as “WPP Media,” marking a significant shift after two decades of the unit’s inception. The move, first reported by Ad Age, signals an effort to streamline the company’s offerings and align more closely with rivals such as Publicis Media and Omnicom Media Group.
GroupM, which oversees media planning, buying, and analytics for some of the world’s most prominent brands, is the largest media-buying entity globally. The division is responsible for negotiating billions of dollars in advertising placements across television, digital platforms, print, and other formats.
GroupM currently employs approximately 40,000 people, more than a third of WPP’s total global workforce.
WPP Chief Executive Mark Read has previously described 2025 as a “year of transition,” with sweeping changes anticipated under GroupM’s Global CEO, Brian Lesser.
WPP reported a slight decline in first-quarter revenue for 2025, as global economic pressures, restrained client spending, and the continued overhaul of its operations tempered growth. Despite the downturn, the company reaffirmed its full-year outlook, pointing to momentum in new business and investments in technology.
The firm reported quarterly revenue of £3.24 billion, a 5 percent drop on a reported basis and a 0.7 percent decline on a like-for-like basis, which excludes the impact of currency fluctuations and acquisitions. Revenue less pass-through costs—a key industry metric—fell 2.7 percent like-for-like to £2.48 billion.
Chief Executive Read described the results as “in line with expectations,” and stressed that WPP was advancing on several strategic fronts, including artificial intelligence, streamlining operations, and improving efficiency across its sprawling network of agencies.
Read more: WPP reports modest decline in Q1 revenue; India grew 5.5 percent fueled by GroupM's strong performance