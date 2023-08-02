P&G Health's MD Vijay Kumar Pampana on nerve care ad, using AI, and leveraging influencers

P&G Health's nerve care brand, Neurobion, is rolling out a new campaign focusing on raising awareness about the effects of nerve damage on the quality of life. The ad spot features a young father who cannot feel the temperature of his baby's milk feed owing to nerve damage that can be fixed by taking Vitamin B supplements.

In an exclusive conversation with Storyboard18, P&G Health's Managing Director, Vijay Kumar Pampana, says that consumers tend to dismiss or ignore the signs of nerve damage such as tingling and numbness until it becomes unbearable.

"They often do not realise that such symptoms are a sign of B vitamin deficiency. We also realised that nerve health problems were mainly prevalent among males and females above 30 years of age, making them our main target audience for this campaign," he explains.

The campaign TVC will be launched and promoted across different geographies in India in North, East, South, and West.

Pampana highlights that the lack of awareness surrounding Nerve Care continues to be a big challenge in the country. According to the 2021 P&G Nerve Health Survey, over 60 percent of respondents overlooked early signs of poor nerve health. This survey, conducted by Heal Health & Hansa Research, revealed the limited knowledge among the masses about nerve health and its symptoms. One of the key findings was the misconception between nerves and blood vessels, with only 38 percent of respondents knowing the difference.

"With the 'Ab Feel Karega India' campaign, Neurobion aims to shed light on nerve-related disorders, raise awareness about symptoms, screening, and early diagnosis. We want to empower individuals to identify these symptoms and seek timely treatment," he notes.

The company says that it has partnered with Health Care Professionals (HCPs) and conducted various on-ground initiatives, including nerve care camps, educational symposiums, in-clinic activities, and pharmacist education programs, among others.

AI's impact on health marketing

Talking about AI, Pampana says that healthcare marketing, where precision and relevance are paramount, AI-driven data enables marketers to create individualised marketing strategies by identifying and reaching the right audience at the right time.

"Embracing AI in healthcare marketing empowers us to optimise resource allocation, track campaign performance, and adapt strategies in real-time, ultimately leading to better patient outcomes and an enriched brand-consumer relationship," he adds.

P&G Health works with social media influencers for different campaigns. Pampana shares that today's consumers look to influencers for lifestyle inspiration and recommendations on quality products, and it is impossible to dismiss influencers' impact.

"Customers seek influencers' opinions to guide their decisions and help things enter their consideration. It's almost impossible to dismiss the importance of influencers while raising awareness for any campaign," he points out.

Influencers should maintain transparency

Though Pampana is quick to add that when it comes to health, only people having the right expertise should be giving out the do's and don'ts. According to him, when any information regarding the health and wellness of individuals is presented, ensuring that the information is accurate and backed by scientific research is extremely crucial.