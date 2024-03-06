comScore            

playR becomes official global exclusive merchandise partner for 5 IPL teams

playR, a sports and lifestyle brands has partnered with Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, and Punjab Kings to provide global merchandise for season 2023 onwards and Kolkata Knight Riders from season 2024 onwards

By  Storyboard18Mar 6, 2024 4:44 PM
The range of merchandise offered by playR includes apparel, accessories, and lifestyle products for fans to showcase their love, loyalty and support towards their favourite IPL teams. (Image source: Twitter handle - @IPL)

playR, a sports and lifestyle brands has partnered with Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, and Punjab Kings to provide global merchandise for season 2023 onwards and Kolkata Knight Riders from season 2024 onwards. playR is also the Kitting and Clothing partner for Punjab Kings for season 2024.

The range of merchandise offered by playR includes apparel, accessories, and lifestyle products for fans to showcase their love, loyalty and support towards their favourite IPL teams.

Ravi Kukreja, Co-Founder - playR, Director iCOREts Private Limited expressed his excitement and said, “We are thrilled to announce our association with the CSK, MI, RR, PBKS and KKR and thank them for believing in us year after year. Each team has a different strategy of communicating with its loyal fan-base and we respect each and every team fan and playR is diligently working towards catering to each and every fan both domestic and international. From Team-wear Jersey, Fan-wear, Cricket Gear, Fitness and accessories products playR strives to create an almost exhaustive range of products that a Fan can experience as part of their daily life, year-round. Kudos to IPL and its teams that has revolutionised an almost non-existent sports merchandise market in India.”

A Mumbai Indians spokesperson said, "As we continue to grow globally it is imperative to build a wide range of merchandise that fans will cherish to own. We are happy to partner with playR to serve both current and new fans."

Kasi Viswanathan, CEO, Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited said “We are delighted to have signed up playR as our Global Official Merchandise Partner. We are confident that with playR we can provide our legion of fans exciting and quality CSK merchandise that they can proudly sport.”

Satish Menon, CEO of the Punjab Kings, stated, “We are extremely pleased to welcome playR as the Global Official Merchandise Partner.” We chose playR after months of study and careful consideration because it matches our principles and dedication to quality. What’s intriguing is the fact that playR as an organisation already has a variety of clothing and cricket equipment, and the company understands our needs and works to ensure that our brand is visible across platforms.

Zameer Kochar, Chief Marketing Officer, Rajasthan Royals said, “One of the core values at the Royals that we believe in is to cater to the needs of our supporters, and this global partnership will enable us to offer them a specially curated range of merchandise which they can proudly don while they cheer for the team.”


First Published on Mar 6, 2024 4:44 PM

