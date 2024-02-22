comScore            

Popeye's to be fastest QSR in India to reach Rs. 1000 crore revenue: Jubilant's Sameer Khetarpal

The American fried chicken restaurant chain has 33 stores in 11 cities in India. Sameer Khetarpal, CEO and MD of Jubilant Foodworks, expects the number to reach 100 by next year.

By  Storyboard18Feb 22, 2024 10:46 AM
The company plans to open around 200 new Domino’s stores and an additional 30-35 Popeye’s stores in the coming 18 months. (Representative image by Jonathan MONCK-MASON via Unsplash)

Pizza sales have been slowing down. Jubilant Foodworks, the operator of India’s largest pizza chain Domino’s is turning to it’s fried chicken venture Popeye’s, to accelerate growth.

"Our growth trajectory indicates that we (Popeyes) will be the fastest Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) in India to reach ₹1,000 crore. We anticipate achieving this milestone within the next three to four years,” Khetarpal said.

Khetarpal also highlighted that the Indian market is currently 12 years behind China in terms of per capita. China’s QSR industry has grown tenfold since 2011. This indicates immense opportunities for India, he said.

Jubilant plans to introduce multiple offers for dine-in as well as delivery services to achieve its tall goals.

The company plans to open around 200 new Domino’s stores and an additional 30-35 Popeye’s stores in the coming 18 months.

Jubilant Foodworks also operates Dunkin’ Donuts in India.


