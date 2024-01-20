Prasoon Joshi-led McCann wins Agency of the Year at Effies

In an industry awash with awards, the Effies stand out as a special one given its emphasis on effective creativity. At the latest edition of the Effie India awards, Mondelez India was named the Effie India Client of the Year, while Prasoon Joshi-led McCann Worldgroup India was named Effie India Agency of the Year. The coveted Grand Effie was won by independent ad agency Enormous for Jaquar’s ‘Unimaginable Brand Extensions’ campaign.

Prasoon Joshi, Chairman of McCann Worldgroup Asia Pacific and CEO & CCO, McCann Worldgroup India, told Storyboard18, “I am extremely delighted and proud of McCann winning the Agency of the Year at the Effie India 2023 Awards. Today, In the world's changing landscape where our industry faces extreme challenges in defining the approach to the future, McCann India is an organisation which holds ideas and thinking at the core of our business and propels our Business and clients forward."

Joshi added, "Effectiveness comes from this culture of belief in creative excellence driven by strong consumer insights. This is McCann India's hallmark supported by a robust our McCann Global’s culture of strong creative and strategic leadership. What is remarkable is the width and the diverse set of businesses, we have won awards for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Nestle India, MasterCard, Reckitt, Dabur, Hero and others as mentioned."

The Effie awards acknowledge the impact of success through work done by agencies and clients that set new benchmarks in effectiveness in marketing and advertising communication. For this edition the Effie got a record-breaking 1276 entries, the highest in its 23-year history, with participation from 79 agencies.

Rana Barua, president, The Advertising Club and chief of the Havas Group in India, said, “The Effies stand as a testament to the power of impactful storytelling and strategic brilliance in our industry.”