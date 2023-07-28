comScore

Quantum Brief

Pro Panja League gets Sunny Deol to add more celebrity muscle

The campaign film features, Sunny Deol, in an arm-wrestling match against Pro Panja League athlete Sanjay Deswal. 

By  Storyboard18Jul 28, 2023 12:36 PM
Pro Panja League gets Sunny Deol to add more celebrity muscle
The founders of Pro Panja League, Parvin Dabas and Preeti Jhangiani are well known Bollywood actors so it is not surprising that they collaborated with Bollywood for the first season of the league.

There is excitement amongst fans as the inaugural season of the Pro Panja League, that takes place between July 28 and August 13 at the IGI Stadium in New Delhi, starts today. To engage viewers for Pro Panja League, which will be live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 3 HD channels, Pro Panja League and Sony Sports Network launched a 360-degree marketing campaign highlighting the special aspects of the league to engage audiences and scale it to new heights in the world of sports entertainment.  

The founders of Pro Panja League, Parvin Dabas and Preeti Jhangiani are well known Bollywood actors so it is not surprising that they collaborated with Bollywood for the first season of the league. Pro Panja League launched a campaign film, voiced by the well-known actor and film director, Vijay Raaz. 

Pro Panja League and Sony Sports Network also collaborated with Bollywood superstar Sunny Deol who will be seen next in Gadar 2. The campaign film features, Sunny Deol, in an arm-wrestling match against Pro Panja League athlete Sanjay Deswal. 

Speaking on the campaigns being aired on Sony Sports Network, Pro Panja League co-founder Parvin Dabas said, “I believe that a well-executed campaign has the power to connect, engage, and inspire communities around the world.  We collaborated with Sony Sports Network and launched the #LagaPanja campaign to promote ‘Bharat Ka Khel’. It’s not just about the technology, but the creative storytelling and meaningful interactions that can truly make a campaign a game-changer and we have done just that, by exquisitely weaving a story of passion and arm-wrestling going hand in hand.” 


Tags
First Published on Jul 28, 2023 12:36 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Two name changes later, this smallcap firm seeks to rebrand itself as ‘AI services’ provider

Two name changes later, this smallcap firm seeks to rebrand itself as ‘AI services’ provider

Quantum Brief

Govt spent Rs 408 Cr on publicity in 2022-23: Anurag Thakur tells Rajya Sabha

Govt spent Rs 408 Cr on publicity in 2022-23: Anurag Thakur tells Rajya Sabha

Quantum Brief

Netflix plans to restructure its advertising partnership with Microsoft

Netflix plans to restructure its advertising partnership with Microsoft

Quantum Brief

Dairy Milk unleashes the power of AI for it's new campaign

Dairy Milk unleashes the power of AI for it's new campaign

Quantum Brief

Hotel essentials: Rooms, Wifi, restaurants... and EV charging stations

Hotel essentials: Rooms, Wifi, restaurants... and EV charging stations

Quantum Brief

I&B Minister Anurag Thakur calls Cinematograph (Amendment Bill) 2023 “revolutionary initiative”, will grow India’s soft power globally

I&B Minister Anurag Thakur calls Cinematograph (Amendment Bill) 2023 “revolutionary initiative”, will grow India’s soft power globally

Quantum Brief

Rajya Sabha passes Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2023

Rajya Sabha passes Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2023