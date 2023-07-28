Pro Panja League gets Sunny Deol to add more celebrity muscle

There is excitement amongst fans as the inaugural season of the Pro Panja League, that takes place between July 28 and August 13 at the IGI Stadium in New Delhi, starts today. To engage viewers for Pro Panja League, which will be live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 3 HD channels, Pro Panja League and Sony Sports Network launched a 360-degree marketing campaign highlighting the special aspects of the league to engage audiences and scale it to new heights in the world of sports entertainment.

The founders of Pro Panja League, Parvin Dabas and Preeti Jhangiani are well known Bollywood actors so it is not surprising that they collaborated with Bollywood for the first season of the league. Pro Panja League launched a campaign film, voiced by the well-known actor and film director, Vijay Raaz.

Pro Panja League and Sony Sports Network also collaborated with Bollywood superstar Sunny Deol who will be seen next in Gadar 2. The campaign film features, Sunny Deol, in an arm-wrestling match against Pro Panja League athlete Sanjay Deswal.