Publicis Groupe's BBH has won the integrated creative mandate of Microtek

Creative agency BBH India from Publicis Groupe India has been awarded the integrated creative mandate of Microtek, a name in the power backup and solar solutions industry.

After a competitive multi-agency pitch, BBH India emerged as the chosen partner to manage the full-service communications mandate, which includes creative, digital, BTL & activation across all of Microtek business units. This includes power backup, solar solutions, electricals, EV chargers, healthcare and more.

BBH India will leverage its multi-disciplinary approach, combining creativity, strategy, and data-driven insights, to develop innovative campaigns across various platforms. The agency's goal is to create a unique brand experience for Microtek, establishing a strong brand presence and driving meaningful customer engagement.

As a market leader, Microtek aims to further strengthen its market position and scale new frontiers with its product offerings. To achieve this, the company has chosen BBH India to be its trusted partner, entrusting them with the responsibility of crafting creative campaigns.

BBH India's proven expertise in delivering creative excellence across various disciplines played a pivotal role in Microtek's decision to award them the integrated creative mandate.

Saurabh Gupta, director, Microtek said, "We are delighted to partner with BBH India as our integrated creative agency. Their reputation for excellence, strategic thinking, and creative brilliance aligns perfectly with Microtek's vision and objectives. We believe that BBH India's expertise will help us establish a stronger connection with our customers and create a distinctive brand identity in the market."