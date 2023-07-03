Publicis Groupe's BBH wins UniScholars creative mandate

UniScholars, an integrated study-abroad platform has assigned its creative mandate to BBH India, a creative agency under Publicis Groupe India. In a multi-agency pitch, BBH India stood out by demonstrating sharp digital-first thinking at the forefront of its strategy and creativity. The business will be managed by the Mumbai office of BBH India.

As part of the integrated mandate, BBH will partner with the UniScholars team to develop a strong identity and brand salience among the target audience, supporting them in their ambition of making the brand a partner of choice for students looking to study abroad. The agency has created award-winning integrated campaigns for brands like Uber, Tinder, Caratlane, Times Prime, Coverfox, OkCupid, and Acko Insurance in the tech space.

Speaking on the win, Himanshu Saxena, COO and MD - BBH India, said, “BBH India has great reputation of building digital-first brands with modern creativity and full-funnel solutions designed for digital, social & e-comm platforms. We love brands with bold ambition and found the UniScholars team brimming with the same spirit. Super excited to bring to life our ‘Zag’ quotient while partnering UniScholars for future success!”