Amul joins the Coldplay 'kiss cam' drama with cheeky topical, internet is not amused

ADVERTISEMENT
The internet can’t stop talking about the viral ‘kiss cam’ moment that allegedly exposed an affair between Astronomer executives Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot at a Coldplay concert in Boston. And now, India’s favourite dairy brand Amul has entered the chat.
Known for its tongue-in-cheek takes on trending topics, Amul dropped a new topical on X (formerly Twitter), featuring the iconic Amul Girl reacting to the now-infamous cuddle-on-cam incident. The visual includes the clever line - “Hum Tum ek camera may band ho!” – a pun on the classic Bollywood song “Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein Band Ho” from Bobby (1973).
Read More: Amul completes 50 years; A look back at its journey
Amul Topical: Couple caught on ‘kiss cam’ at Coldplay concert! pic.twitter.com/nI3UwathCm— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) July 21, 2025
Another line on the creative reads: “Only scoops, no oops.”
Amul faces backlash
While many praised Amul’s meme game and clever cultural references, others found the humour in poor taste—especially given the context of alleged adultery. One user commented: “Didn’t expect Amul to join this Coldplay couple meme bandwagon." Another wrote, “Amul girl ahead of her time – please wait for your adulthood, dear.” Love it or hate it, one cannot ignore Amul’s ad team knows and how they keep their finger on the pulse of pop culture. A users said, What's this, why this? Not expected from the Amul creative team."
Read More: From bags to butter! Amul joins the Labubu trend What was the incident? The Coldplay concert in Boston wasn’t just about music and magic – it ended up being the stage for a viral office romance reveal. When the kiss cam panned to the crowd, it caught Astronomer executives Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot looking too cozy and comfortable in an embrace. The moment they realised they were live on screen, the pair awkwardly pulled apart – but not before the internet saw enough to spark affair rumours that have now snowballed into meme-worthy infamy. A BBC report says US tech CEO has resigned after Coldplay concert embrace has gone viral globally.