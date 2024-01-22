Publicis Worldwide bags the integrated creative mandate of Pramerica Life Insurance

Publicis Worldwide India, part of Publicis Groupe India has bagged the integrated creative mandate for Pramerica Life Insurance.

Commenting on the partnership, Oindrila Roy, managing director at Publicis Worldwide India, said, "We are thrilled to be partnering Pramerica Life Insurance. It is a highly respected brand with a strong commitment to providing innovative and customer centric life insurance solutions. We are confident that our deep understanding of the category coupled with our creative expertise will help Pramerica exceed its business goals in India.”

As part of the mandate, Publicis Worldwide India has launched a two-part digital campaign, ‘This is my Climb’, for the brand. The campaign portrays tales of purpose, hope, and resilience, resonating with people at different stages of life. Through compelling short films, it delves deep into the emotional essence of human experiences, seamlessly blending the themes of purpose and resilience in people's ‘This is my climb’ narratives.

“This is my Climb is not just a campaign; it's a manifestation of our brand's aspirations and goes beyond storytelling, embodying Pramerica Life Insurance's core goals. Our objective is to imbue each life we touch with a profound sense of security and empowerment, echoing our vision. Aligned with our mission to be a trusted friend, guiding individuals to informed insurance choices, the campaign aims to provide support during life's challenges and inspire enduring confidence” said, Amaresh Jena, chief marketing officer at Pramerica Life Insurance.

The first film depicts the family of defence personnel. It is also Pramerica Life’s tribute to the unsung heroes and underscores the insurer’s promise to stand by them and their families through life's myriad challenges.

The second film portrays the journey of a father, who sets aside his goals and aspirations to nurture his child's dreams through sheer willpower and sacrifice. Both films underscore Pramerica Life Insurance's commitment to supporting individuals at every step of their climb.