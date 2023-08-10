Puma announces Shanaya Kapoor as GenZ ambassador

Sports brand PUMA India has onboarded budding actor Shanaya Kapoor as its new brand ambassador to deepen its connect with Gen Z consumers in the country. Kapoor will front PUMA’s athleisure and performance wear, taking the sports brand a step closer to its next generation of shoppers and boosting its commitment towards connecting with youth culture.

As part of her association with PUMA, Kapoor also announced her debut on Snapchat. Through her public account, Kapoor will engage with her Snapchat audience and give exclusive and unfiltered glimpses of her life, and her partnership with PUMA.

Commenting on the occasion, Shanaya Kapoor said, “I have always been a daredevil. I regularly play basketball and now dabbling in tennis and badminton. I am excited to show this side of me through my association with PUMA. I feel so happy that PUMA appreciated me for who I am.”

Kapoor added, “I love PUMA’s sport style vibe. As an active person, I find it extremely important to feel comfortable yet fashion-forward. I have so many ideas for projects and campaigns that I’ll be taking part in and will bring them to life with my PUMA family this year.”

Commenting on the association, Shreya Sachdev, head of marketing at PUMA India, said, “Gen Z are digital natives. Their influences on entertainment, shopping, education, fitness, food, and wellbeing are shaped and cultured differently. This cohort requires a distinct language of expression. As a brand, PUMA looks forward to connecting authentically with them through our association with Shanaya.”

Sachdev further added, “Shanaya Kapoor is a sports lover and a fitness enthusiast. Her distinct style perfectly resonates with our brand’s fashion-forward ethos. She is quirky, fun and self-aware. We are excited to showcase this undiscovered side of Shanaya to her followers.”