Tesla spends big on Mumbai showroom, making it India's costliest auto center

Tesla’s official entry into the Indian market has come with a high-voltage real estate play, as Elon Musk’s electric vehicle (EV) giant has leased premium properties in Mumbai, making its Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) showroom the costliest automobile retail center in the country.

According to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, Tesla has rented 4,000 sq ft of showroom space at Maker Maxity Mall in BKC for ₹23.38 crore over five years. The lease, signed in February 2025, comes with a staggering rate of ₹881 per sq ft — a national record for auto showroom rentals — and includes two parking spaces.

This high-profile investment was inaugurated on July 15 by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who hailed Tesla’s choice of Mumbai as a sign of confidence in the state. “The inauguration of the Tesla Experience Centre is a statement that Tesla has arrived in the right city and the right state — Mumbai and Maharashtra,” he said, while also extending an invitation to the EV major to set up R&D and manufacturing operations in the state.

In addition to the showroom, Tesla has taken up two more properties within a 10-km radius of BKC, further solidifying its presence in India’s most expensive commercial hub. These include:

A Vehicle Service Centre: Tesla has leased a 24,565 sq ft facility at Lodha Logistics Park in Kurla for ₹24.38 crore over five years. The deal includes a monthly rent starting at ₹37.53 lakh with a 5% annual escalation, ₹1.62 crore in common area maintenance charges, and a security deposit of ₹2.25 crore.

A Flex Office Space: Tesla has also rented 30 seats in a co-working space at Phoenix Market City near BKC, paying ₹3 lakh per month under a one-year lease with a three-month lock-in period.

Combined, these Mumbai leases reflect Tesla’s aggressive real estate strategy, totaling over ₹50 crore in commitments — a significant statement of intent in what is poised to become one of the world's fastest-growing EV markets.

Separately, Tesla is also eyeing Delhi, with reports claiming that that the company has finalized a 4,000 sq ft showroom in Aerocity, near Indira Gandhi International Airport. The monthly rent is pegged at around ₹25 lakh, indicating another high-value addition to Tesla’s expanding India portfolio.