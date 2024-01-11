Quaker Oats’ new campaign targets health conscious GenZ, says Sravani Babu, PepsiCo India

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani is busy doing yoga. Her onscreen and real-life partner Sidharth Malhotra is seen relishing a bowl of Herby Cheese Quaker Oats, which has been prepared by her. Unaware of what it is, Malhotra continues to savour it. Advani reveals what the bowl is. As the campaign progresses, one sees Advani savour a bowl of Herby Cheese Oats prepared by Malhotra. The popularity of this on and off-screen pair, their chemistry and banter – all of these work in favour of Quaker Oats, which is trying to appeal to a variety of consumers across the board.

Few years ago, millennials were the sole focus for the brand Quaker Oats who were termed to be health conscious. But, post the era of Covid-19, which was at its height in 2020 and 2021, there has been heightened understanding around health and nutrition which has given rise to mindful snacking. Gen Zs have now joined the bandwagon.

And, in 2023, mindful indulgence saw an uptrend with increased awareness surrounding nutrition, wholesomeness and gut health.

“Gen Zs want the best of the nutrition, the wholesomeness of the grains without compromising on the taste. That's exactly the people we are trying to target,” says Sravani Babu, Associate Director, and Category Lead - Quaker, PepsiCo India.

Along with cornflakes, oats was seen as a breakfast meal and in most of the ad campaigns that have been released, oats has predominantly been seen at the breakfast table. This was similar for Quaker’s advertisements too.

But through the latest released campaign, there is a shift visible in terms of the time of the day when Oats can be consumed. In the ad it has been consumed in the evening. Babu says, “That's something we wanted to capitalise on, and that's a spectrum which we are looking at.”

Genesis of the campaign; change in packaging and logo

The conceptualisation or genesis of every advertisement springs from the place where it is being consumed, i.e., home. As per PepsiCo’s Babu, there is always someone, for example, a partner or mother who highlights the importance of health. And, there is another family member who is a stickler for taste.

As Indians, our mentality is such where we want the best of everything. The thought revolves around the meal being healthy, nutritious and being handy within 2 minutes - 3 minutes. And that is exactly how we wanted to design our communication, Babu added.

A close look at the packaging and logo reveals the changes the product packaging has undergone. The Quaker Oats packaging and logo underwent a change in 2022 ti suit the new audience. Before the change, ‘heart’ was always a very important aspect or focus for the brand. The present packaging speaks about fitness, embarking on a journey of health, which has reflected on the brand, packaging and communication thus helping Quaker Oats evolve.

Quaker Instant Oats product extension: Masala Magic, Herby Cheese and Mixed Berries

Recently, PepsiCo’s Quaker rolled out three new flavours for its instant oats category. They are Masala Magic, Herby Cheese and Mixed Berries. Innovation is the DNA of PepsiCo, as Babu puts it. “We are more Indian than a lot of companies. We have started not just customising for Indian consumers, but also innovating for them,” she says. Mixed Berries are slightly sweet, Magic Masala is a product which is a testimony to the Indian palette. Herby Cheese is an Italian flavour, but, if one tastes it, it very well corresponds with Indian flavour, says Babu.

What is the media mix like and Oats market like?

Quaker’s target audience, which is predominantly GenZ and millennials, is very much glued to digital. This is followed by traditional TV, followed by modern trade outlets and Kirana outlets. “We also have complete visibility on the ground, which is aggressively planned,” adds Babu.

Post Covid-19, the global oats market size was estimated to be worth $ 7,826.8 million in 2022. It has been forecast to touch a readjusted size of $ 9,510.1 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.3 percent during the review period, shared Health Care Community Circle, a group of healthcare professionals.

Babu says that though the oats market is quite established, after Covid-19, there has been an uptrend (an upward tendency) and it is expected to explode exponentially.

Roping in Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra; influencer marketing as a potential tool

Advani has starred in critically acclaimed films like Shershaah, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Satyaprem ki Katha, as explained by Forbes India. This was followed by her wedding with her fellow Shershaah co-star Malhotra in 2023.

And, at the start of 2023, Advani stood out as the most searched personality. This was followed by cricketers Shubhman Gill, Rachin Ravindra, Mohammed Shami and actor Malhotra.

Speaking about Advani and Malhotra, Babu explained that they were the most sought after couple. The company had no inkling that Kiara was the most searched celebrity. This realisation dawned upon them after they brought her on board.

There are various noteworthy factors associated with Quaker Oats, and as Babu puts it, there are factors like credibility, trustworthiness and the legacy of 145 years of nutritional expertise associated with the brand. The script demanded a couple and the ad built in a small banter between Advani and Malhotra, something that might appeal to their followers.